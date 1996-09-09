Table of Contents

MAIL 3



PICKS & PANS 13



THE INSIDER 47



PASSAGES 79



PUZZLER 100



STYLE WATCH 116



CHATTER 120

STAR TRACKS 6



Madonna, she’s bigger than ever. Robert De Niro proves he’s a classic act. Pamela Lee meets a real animal, and more

UP FRONT

48 Onscreen hero Edward James Olmos finds his most fulfilling role in Mexico’s mountains—delivering food to Chiapas’s starving Mayan Indians

52 Deborah Zimmerman drank throughout her pregnancy. Now she’s being charged with the attempted murder of her baby

56 A host of celebrity golfers, from Bill Clinton to Tin Cup’s Kevin Costner, get their scorecards

ROYALS 61



As the Waleses’ divorce is finalized, Britain gets a rare glimpse of Prince Charles’s private life with Camilla Parker Bowles

ARTS 64



Thanks to the late Sam Wanamaker, the play’s the thing at London’s new Globe Theatre, rebuilt after 350 years to resemble the Bard’s old digs

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 66



Wherever he goes, Werner Klemperer gets recognized as Hogan’s Heroes’ Colonel Klink. Now TV viewers in Germany are crazy for Klink too

COUPLES 71



Home Improvement’s Debbe Dunning and former Olympic volleyball champ Steve Timmons are toolin’ down the road toward parenthood

POLS 75



With heartbreaking grace, Carolyn McCarthy—whose husband was slain in the Long Island Rail Road massacre—makes a run for Congress

COVER 80



In Make the Connection: Ten Steps to a Better Body—and a Better Life, Oprah Winfrey tells how personal trainer Bob Greene has helped her shape up—both mentally and physically

BIO 91



Probably the world’s greatest tennis coach, and definitely its most intense, Nick Bollettieri takes a few swings at ex-pupils Agassi and Seles

PAGES 97



TV’s king of action-adventure, Stephen Cannell, proved he’s as tough as Rockford or Hunter by overcoming dyslexia, and the death of his son

IN THE MONEY 103



Grand Canyon boatman Mark Thatcher couldn’t keep his flip-flops on, so he invented the Teva

FAREWELL 106



Actor Greg Morris kept the Mission: Impossible cast in stitches, but the last years of his own improbable life were nothing to laugh about

SONG 109



All that glitters is Garbage, the Wisconsin alt-rock group whose Scottish lead singer, Shirley Manson, favors fluorescent skirts

ON THE MOVE 113



For GMA anchor Elizabeth Vargas, landing in the news as Lyle Lovett’s gal and Joan Lunden’s alleged rival—is less fun than reporting it

PARTY 118



In Chicago, John F. Kennedy Jr. is the host and main attraction of the hottest party of the Democratic National Convention