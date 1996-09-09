Table of Contents

MAIL 3
PICKS & PANS 13
THE INSIDER 47
PASSAGES 79
PUZZLER 100
STYLE WATCH 116
CHATTER 120
STAR TRACKS 6
Madonna, she’s bigger than ever. Robert De Niro proves he’s a classic act. Pamela Lee meets a real animal, and more
UP FRONT
48 Onscreen hero Edward James Olmos finds his most fulfilling role in Mexico’s mountains—delivering food to Chiapas’s starving Mayan Indians
52 Deborah Zimmerman drank throughout her pregnancy. Now she’s being charged with the attempted murder of her baby
56 A host of celebrity golfers, from Bill Clinton to Tin Cup’s Kevin Costner, get their scorecards
ROYALS 61
As the Waleses’ divorce is finalized, Britain gets a rare glimpse of Prince Charles’s private life with Camilla Parker Bowles
ARTS 64
Thanks to the late Sam Wanamaker, the play’s the thing at London’s new Globe Theatre, rebuilt after 350 years to resemble the Bard’s old digs
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 66
Wherever he goes, Werner Klemperer gets recognized as Hogan’s Heroes’ Colonel Klink. Now TV viewers in Germany are crazy for Klink too
COUPLES 71
Home Improvement’s Debbe Dunning and former Olympic volleyball champ Steve Timmons are toolin’ down the road toward parenthood
POLS 75
With heartbreaking grace, Carolyn McCarthy—whose husband was slain in the Long Island Rail Road massacre—makes a run for Congress
COVER 80
In Make the Connection: Ten Steps to a Better Body—and a Better Life, Oprah Winfrey tells how personal trainer Bob Greene has helped her shape up—both mentally and physically
BIO 91
Probably the world’s greatest tennis coach, and definitely its most intense, Nick Bollettieri takes a few swings at ex-pupils Agassi and Seles
PAGES 97
TV’s king of action-adventure, Stephen Cannell, proved he’s as tough as Rockford or Hunter by overcoming dyslexia, and the death of his son
IN THE MONEY 103
Grand Canyon boatman Mark Thatcher couldn’t keep his flip-flops on, so he invented the Teva
FAREWELL 106
Actor Greg Morris kept the Mission: Impossible cast in stitches, but the last years of his own improbable life were nothing to laugh about
SONG 109
All that glitters is Garbage, the Wisconsin alt-rock group whose Scottish lead singer, Shirley Manson, favors fluorescent skirts
ON THE MOVE 113
For GMA anchor Elizabeth Vargas, landing in the news as Lyle Lovett’s gal and Joan Lunden’s alleged rival—is less fun than reporting it
PARTY 118
In Chicago, John F. Kennedy Jr. is the host and main attraction of the hottest party of the Democratic National Convention