Table of Contents

STAR TRACKS 6
Paul Newman’s daughters Melissa and Clea help their dad celebrate on his big night. Julie Andrews drags herself to an AIDS fund-raiser. Princess Caroline takes her brood to the circus, and more
UP FRONT 36
The daughter of a mayor, the wife of an ambassador and the mother of a senator who became President and two other senators, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy succumbs to pneumonia at the age of 104, leaving a remarkable family legacy
STAGE 51
Keanu Reeves plays against type and winds up having an excellent adventure as he takes on the role of Hamlet in Winnipeg, Man.
ON THE JOB 54
The fur is flying at a Colorado elementary school whose fuzzy ambassador, Magellan T. Bear, is counting down to liftoff
TROUBLE 57
Folks in the Peoria suburb of Kewanee, Ill., considered their neighbor, insurance agent Roger Harlow, one of the nicest, most personable guys around—until they found out he was burglarizing their homes
MYSTERY 62
Rev. Nancy James hoped to bring her parishioners in the tiny, tradition-bound town of Rapidan, Va., closer to God and their fellow man. Instead, she says her newfangled ways have brought her close to danger
SPLIT 66
Forget his résumé. Now there’s proof positive that Roger Moore ain’t no Saint. After 26 years of marriage, he is leaving Luisa, his third wife, for another woman, Danish socialite Christina “Kiki” Tholstrup
MEDICS 70
When Boston’s conservative radio-talk-show host David Brudnoy went on the air and announced that he was gay and had AIDS, listeners poured out their hearts
CONTROVERSY 75
He’s a football star turned actor whose marriage almost hit the rocks. No wonder Bobby Hosea got the call to portray O.J. Simpson in this week’s Fox TV movie bio
SCREEN 79
As everything from Robin Hood to a Victorian villain in the new Jungle Book, actor Cary Elwes has become Hollywood’s latest swashbuckler of choice
TRAGEDY 99
Funny and flamboyant on the field, baseball umpire Ron Luciano ends a life of quiet despair
SONG 105
Move over, Ozzy. Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor is rock’s reigning prince of darkness
PARTY 108
Tom Hanks, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Pitt and other stars expand their spheres of influence at the Golden Globe Awards
