Table of Contents

STAR TRACKS 6
Robert Urich gets involved in a pyramid scheme Rob Lowe covers his chin. Paul Hogan and Linda kozlowski check out a wild western, and more
UP FRONT
38 Increasingly Americans are taking the law into their own hands. Some, such as Jeffrey and Lisa Mishou and Steve Bunce, are heroes. But Robert Bizon, Soon Ja Du and Chuck Hollom all wound up defending themselves in court
44 Tori Spelling may still live at home with her mom and famous dad, Aaron, but her more pertinent address is Beverly Hills, 90210
48 thirtysomething takes to the Field of Dreams as Timothy Busfield gets back to pitching, this time in semipro baseball
WOOF! 52
Is your pooch in the doghouse with the law? Canine legal expert Linda Cawley can help out
CONTROVERSY 59
A hint of scandal touches President Bush amid a new allegation that he had a tryst with top aide Jennifer Fitzgerald
CRIME 65
By day, Henry Hubbard was a line San Diego cop; by night, he was a vicious serial rapist
PAGES 71
When it comes to murder, crime novelist and onetime morgue employee Patricia D. Cornwell knows her subject cold
COVER 74
He’s a little bit country, she’s a little bit TV: After 10 months of marriage, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman arc still making like a down-home sitcom in their Los Angeles love nest
ON THE MOVE 83
Loyal to the GOP, Ann Stone took her Republicans for Choice truck on the road before heading for Houston this week to light to soften her party’s stance on abortion
TO THE TOP 87
She may play a bumpkin, but One Life to Live’s beautiful Yasmine Bleeth is an urban sophisticate (not to mention an ex-girlfriend of Luke [90210] Perry and Grant [Melrose Place] Show)
TRIBUTE 93
Finally succumbing to AIDS, Alison Gertz dies at 26; yet the warning she so courageously sounded will save the lives of others
PARTY 94
Soap stars Melody Thomas Scott, Hunter Tylo and Peter Bergman lend sparkle to a save-the-planet bash in L.A.
TROUBLE 99
He’s come back before, but with a new drug arrest and an AIDS lawsuit pending, Ray Sharkey may be Hollywood’s most self-destructive star
SONG 104
Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Iee Cube and a movable feast of freaks, Lollapalooza would only lull a palooka
SCREEN 108
A coupla megastars—Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep—sit around talkin’ about vanity and aging, which just happen to be the subjects of their new film, Death Becomes Her
MAIL 4
PICKS & PANS 13
THE INSIDER 37
PASSAGES 57
PUZZLER 90
CHATTER 110