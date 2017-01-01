Table of Contents

STAR TRACKS 6



Robert Urich gets involved in a pyramid scheme Rob Lowe covers his chin. Paul Hogan and Linda kozlowski check out a wild western, and more

UP FRONT

38 Increasingly Americans are taking the law into their own hands. Some, such as Jeffrey and Lisa Mishou and Steve Bunce, are heroes. But Robert Bizon, Soon Ja Du and Chuck Hollom all wound up defending themselves in court

44 Tori Spelling may still live at home with her mom and famous dad, Aaron, but her more pertinent address is Beverly Hills, 90210

48 thirtysomething takes to the Field of Dreams as Timothy Busfield gets back to pitching, this time in semipro baseball

WOOF! 52



Is your pooch in the doghouse with the law? Canine legal expert Linda Cawley can help out

CONTROVERSY 59



A hint of scandal touches President Bush amid a new allegation that he had a tryst with top aide Jennifer Fitzgerald

CRIME 65



By day, Henry Hubbard was a line San Diego cop; by night, he was a vicious serial rapist

PAGES 71



When it comes to murder, crime novelist and onetime morgue employee Patricia D. Cornwell knows her subject cold

COVER 74



He’s a little bit country, she’s a little bit TV: After 10 months of marriage, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman arc still making like a down-home sitcom in their Los Angeles love nest

ON THE MOVE 83



Loyal to the GOP, Ann Stone took her Republicans for Choice truck on the road before heading for Houston this week to light to soften her party’s stance on abortion

TO THE TOP 87



She may play a bumpkin, but One Life to Live’s beautiful Yasmine Bleeth is an urban sophisticate (not to mention an ex-girlfriend of Luke [90210] Perry and Grant [Melrose Place] Show)

TRIBUTE 93



Finally succumbing to AIDS, Alison Gertz dies at 26; yet the warning she so courageously sounded will save the lives of others

PARTY 94



Soap stars Melody Thomas Scott, Hunter Tylo and Peter Bergman lend sparkle to a save-the-planet bash in L.A.

TROUBLE 99



He’s come back before, but with a new drug arrest and an AIDS lawsuit pending, Ray Sharkey may be Hollywood’s most self-destructive star

SONG 104



Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Iee Cube and a movable feast of freaks, Lollapalooza would only lull a palooka

SCREEN 108



A coupla megastars—Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep—sit around talkin’ about vanity and aging, which just happen to be the subjects of their new film, Death Becomes Her

MAIL 4



PICKS & PANS 13



THE INSIDER 37



PASSAGES 57



PUZZLER 90



CHATTER 110