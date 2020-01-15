Table of Contents

ON THE COVER 88



John F. Kennedy Jr. has style, charm, money, smoldering good looks, a well-muscled physique, the most famous name in America—and you should see how he walks around Hyannis. How could anyone else be the Sexiest Man Alive?

Demanding perfection—or better—controversial coach Bela Karolyi, mentor of Nadia and Mary Lou, leads another bevy of U.S. gymnasts into the Olympic wars in Seoul

When maestro Leonard Bernstein turned 70, some 9,000 of his closest chums—including Lauren Bacall, Yo-Yo Ma and Mstislav Rostropovich—turned out to toast him

Having shopped himself out of house and home, Elton John holds a Sotheby’s garage sale

Recalling his beloved, blind grandfather, author Gore Vidal helps 4-year-old Giuseppina Manzi of Italy find a doctor who may help her to see

A surgically improved Jessica Hahn goes public again—this time only vocally—as part of an Arizona radio station’s Morning Zoo

The strange abduction of Annie Laurie Hearin, and a baffling ransom note unique in the history of kidnapping, has stumped police and the victim’s anxious family

This week’s Miss America pageant will be virtually a two-woman fashion show for Oklahoma’s sisters of shimmer, gown designers Sherri Hill and Kathi Paine

Stricken with spina bifida, 12-year-old Jade Calegory proves he’s an able-bodied actor in Mac and Me

Remo Saraceni’s Walking Piano—the one on which Tom Hanks cavorted in Big—is ankling the shelves of America’s toniest toy stores

An excerpt from Young Kate, a new biography of Katharine Hepburn, tells of the remarkable family that nurtured an American idol

In Alice Hoffman’s critically acclaimed new novel, At Risk, AIDS crosses the nice-people barrier to invade a golden American family

Call him the male Vanna White if you will, but Hollywood Squares’ wildly popular Shadoe Stevens seems to have it made in the shade

All Presley is divided into three parts in Elvis: An American Musical, a new stage show featuring a trio of kingly impersonators

On the seaweed-bound coast of Maine, Shephard and Linnette Erhart harvest tons of the stuff for health and profit

The half-mile-long Banner of Hope, bearing the names of 13,000 of war’s youngest victims, begins an international tour

Tom Weiss and Neeva Howard have been putting themselves on pedestals, earning up to $250 a day as the world’s most rambunctious statues

Masha Kalinina becomes Moscow’s first beauty queen, but the pretty 16-year-old finds that Gorky Park hasn’t quite captured the spirit of Bert Parks

