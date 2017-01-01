Table of Contents

MAIL 8



PICKS & PANS 15



TAKE ONE 33



STAR TRACKS 96



CHATTER 120

ON THE COVER 76



If NBC’s L.A. Law is generating more sexual electricity than anything else on TV, then Susan Dey, Corbin Bernsen, Harry Hamlin and the rest of the cast are guilty as charged

UP FRONT 34

A TV film about his pre-presidential years revives memories—and anecdotes—about the larger-than-life Lyndon Johnson

Iowa foster parents Larry and Paula Mick reluctantly say goodbye to the five kids of Karen Cooper, a troubled mom

Barbara Barnes, nanny to Princes William and Harry, suddenly and mysteriously bolts the royal playpen

TEACHER 50



California instructor George Shirley wins college admission for an unprecedented number of migrant workers’ kids—but loses his job

GALLERY 54



Attention Miss Marple, Hercule Poirot, Adam Dalgliesh, Lord Peter Wimsey, et al: It’s the 100th anniversary of your mentor, Sherlock Holmes

SONG 60



Peter Cetera, formerly of the band Chicago, finds success is sweeter when it isn’t split eight ways

PAGES 64



U.S. readers are thirsty for the pub-inspired English mysteries of American author Martha Grimes

ON THE MOVE 71



Attorney Richard Golub turns rap singer to plead that lawyers have a fun side

TO THE TOP 75



In Tennessee Ned McWherter rides the vanilla cookie vote all the way to the Governor’s mansion

JOCKS 84



Oregon State center Brian Brundage learned his basketball the hard way—in prison

SEQUEL 91



Mormon poet Carol Lynn Pearson writes a wrenching account of her husband’s death from AIDS

TRIBUTE 98



It will be lonesome on Oz’s yellow brick road without Scarecrow Ray Bolger

CONTROVERSY 100



The reaction to Lee Iacocca’s marital problems sparks a question: Is Chrysler’s chairman the industrial-strength heartthrob of America?

KIN 107



From Russia with talent come pianist Bella Davidovich and her son, violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky

MAIN STREET 111



In Seattle U.S. Attorney Gene Anderson is shaking up white-collar cocaine users who once felt immune from prosecution

INVENTORS 114



Retired rancher Mel Melton makes the proverbial better mousetrap and strikes it rich

HOST 117



Warren Beatty, Mick Jagger and Faye Dunaway hang out at Nell Campbell’s hot New York club, but Don Johnson and Cher were rejected