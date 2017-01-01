Table of Contents

MAIL 8
ON THE COVER 76
If NBC’s L.A. Law is generating more sexual electricity than anything else on TV, then Susan Dey, Corbin Bernsen, Harry Hamlin and the rest of the cast are guilty as charged
UP FRONT 34
A TV film about his pre-presidential years revives memories—and anecdotes—about the larger-than-life Lyndon Johnson
Iowa foster parents Larry and Paula Mick reluctantly say goodbye to the five kids of Karen Cooper, a troubled mom
Barbara Barnes, nanny to Princes William and Harry, suddenly and mysteriously bolts the royal playpen
TEACHER 50
California instructor George Shirley wins college admission for an unprecedented number of migrant workers’ kids—but loses his job
GALLERY 54
Attention Miss Marple, Hercule Poirot, Adam Dalgliesh, Lord Peter Wimsey, et al: It’s the 100th anniversary of your mentor, Sherlock Holmes
SONG 60
Peter Cetera, formerly of the band Chicago, finds success is sweeter when it isn’t split eight ways
PAGES 64
U.S. readers are thirsty for the pub-inspired English mysteries of American author Martha Grimes
ON THE MOVE 71
Attorney Richard Golub turns rap singer to plead that lawyers have a fun side
TO THE TOP 75
In Tennessee Ned McWherter rides the vanilla cookie vote all the way to the Governor’s mansion
JOCKS 84
Oregon State center Brian Brundage learned his basketball the hard way—in prison
SEQUEL 91
Mormon poet Carol Lynn Pearson writes a wrenching account of her husband’s death from AIDS
TRIBUTE 98
It will be lonesome on Oz’s yellow brick road without Scarecrow Ray Bolger
CONTROVERSY 100
The reaction to Lee Iacocca’s marital problems sparks a question: Is Chrysler’s chairman the industrial-strength heartthrob of America?
KIN 107
From Russia with talent come pianist Bella Davidovich and her son, violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky
MAIN STREET 111
In Seattle U.S. Attorney Gene Anderson is shaking up white-collar cocaine users who once felt immune from prosecution
INVENTORS 114
Retired rancher Mel Melton makes the proverbial better mousetrap and strikes it rich
HOST 117
Warren Beatty, Mick Jagger and Faye Dunaway hang out at Nell Campbell’s hot New York club, but Don Johnson and Cher were rejected