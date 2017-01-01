Table of Contents

ON THE COVER 44



Michael and his brother Jacksons are surrounded by clouds of Stardust and controversy as they take to the road on their $50 million magical Victory tour

UP FRONT 24

Fritz Mondale, his brothers and former neighbors look back on his childhood in small-town Minnesota, where the preacher’s son was sometimes a little devil

John Wayne rates a cross-country salute as the Duke’s statue makes its way to Beverly Hills’ Wilshire Boulevard

In a poignant interview, Nastassja Kinski talks about her newborn son and her plans to wed the child’s Egyptian father, Ibrahim Moussa

After slimming down at a rigorous weight-loss clinic, Christina Onassis will soon be gaining again as she and her fourth husband await a baby

OUT OF THE PAST 37



A gold medal winner in 1932, the 50-foot yacht Angelita is sailing at the Olympics once again

OLYMPICS 48



Hurdler Edwin Moses has broken all the records and helped revolutionize track and field along the way

PAGES 53



The fastest gun in the Western genre, novelist Louis L’Amour travels to the Middle Ages for his new best-seller, The Walking Drum

ARTS 60



Japan’s most sensational new export is not a car or a computer but an extraordinary dance troupe: Sankai Juku

JOCKS 64



If American Greg Le Mond wins the Tour de France, he’ll be bike racing’s big wheel

SCENE 71



Despite what Bob Woodward said, the hotel where John Belushi died is anything but seedy

IN HER OWN WORDS 75



The author of Second Wife, Second Best?, Glynnis Walker, says love is much more complex the second time around

SEQUEL 80



Abbie Hoffman, Bobby Seale, Jerry Rubin and other shakers from the ’60s wrestle with middle age

LOOKOUT 94

T.E.D. Klein writes horror fiction even Stephen King finds chilling

Kody Newman isn’t beefing about her prize-winning steers

ON TOUR 97



Pregnant Princess Di gets a big rock from Charles for her 23rd birthday

MAIL 4

PICKS & PANS 9

Ed McMahon, Roger Ebert, and Gene Siskel, among others, rescue syndicated TV from no-man’s land

Splash star Tom Hanks gets back in the movie swim with Bachelor Party

Follies and Foibles recalls such fads as canasta, hula hoops and slam dancing

Rod Stewart uncovers his LP Camouflage

TAKE ONE 23

STAR TRACKS 43

Mikhail Baryshnikov is in step with model Isabella Rossellini

Tom Jones stages a different Rocky

Rocker Marilyn eyes a new, lean Meat Loaf

PEOPLE PUZZLE 59

CHATTER 100