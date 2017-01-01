Table of Contents

ON THE COVER 44
Michael and his brother Jacksons are surrounded by clouds of Stardust and controversy as they take to the road on their $50 million magical Victory tour
UP FRONT 24
Fritz Mondale, his brothers and former neighbors look back on his childhood in small-town Minnesota, where the preacher’s son was sometimes a little devil
John Wayne rates a cross-country salute as the Duke’s statue makes its way to Beverly Hills’ Wilshire Boulevard
In a poignant interview, Nastassja Kinski talks about her newborn son and her plans to wed the child’s Egyptian father, Ibrahim Moussa
After slimming down at a rigorous weight-loss clinic, Christina Onassis will soon be gaining again as she and her fourth husband await a baby
OUT OF THE PAST 37
A gold medal winner in 1932, the 50-foot yacht Angelita is sailing at the Olympics once again
OLYMPICS 48
Hurdler Edwin Moses has broken all the records and helped revolutionize track and field along the way
PAGES 53
The fastest gun in the Western genre, novelist Louis L’Amour travels to the Middle Ages for his new best-seller, The Walking Drum
ARTS 60
Japan’s most sensational new export is not a car or a computer but an extraordinary dance troupe: Sankai Juku
JOCKS 64
If American Greg Le Mond wins the Tour de France, he’ll be bike racing’s big wheel
SCENE 71
Despite what Bob Woodward said, the hotel where John Belushi died is anything but seedy
IN HER OWN WORDS 75
The author of Second Wife, Second Best?, Glynnis Walker, says love is much more complex the second time around
SEQUEL 80
Abbie Hoffman, Bobby Seale, Jerry Rubin and other shakers from the ’60s wrestle with middle age
LOOKOUT 94
T.E.D. Klein writes horror fiction even Stephen King finds chilling
Kody Newman isn’t beefing about her prize-winning steers
ON TOUR 97
Pregnant Princess Di gets a big rock from Charles for her 23rd birthday
MAIL 4
PICKS & PANS 9
Ed McMahon, Roger Ebert, and Gene Siskel, among others, rescue syndicated TV from no-man’s land
Splash star Tom Hanks gets back in the movie swim with Bachelor Party
Follies and Foibles recalls such fads as canasta, hula hoops and slam dancing
Rod Stewart uncovers his LP Camouflage
TAKE ONE 23
STAR TRACKS 43
Mikhail Baryshnikov is in step with model Isabella Rossellini
Tom Jones stages a different Rocky
Rocker Marilyn eyes a new, lean Meat Loaf
PEOPLE PUZZLE 59
CHATTER 100