Table of Contents
ON THE COVER 56
He has a crowd-pleasing new caper film, Lassiter, and an eye-pleasing new girlfriend, Jillie Mack, but Tom Selleck still faces problems in paradise
UP FRONT 24
Five months after the U.S. invasion of Grenada, exiles have returned, the newspaper is publishing again and the killers of coup leader Maurice Bishop have been indicted, but little else has changed on the Caribbean island
While Mark Thatcher takes a Texas heiress home to meet his P.M. mum, Prince Andrew surfaces with a new blond knockout
SCREEN 39
Fair play or foul? Hollywood sounds off about why Oscar dumped on Barbra Streisand and Yentl
FOOD 44
If Patricia Hausman’s theories are right, what people eat influences whether or not they get certain kinds of cancer
LOOKOUT 55
Ola Ray is Michael Jackson’s Thriller girl
WINNERS 73
That lucky puck! Computer program designer Bruce Hanna wins $100,000 in a Minnesota shoot-out
SCENE 77
A year later the defendants stand trial in the New Bedford Rape Case that shocked the nation, galvanized feminists and stirred ethnic prejudices in a Massachusetts town
PAGES 82
Dragonlady Anne McCaffrey has a magic formula for best-sellers
TRENDS 88
Hair today…Buzz-cut coifs leave many women on the ragged edge
CONTROVERSY 92
Coach Jerry Tarkanian’s players are winners on the basketball court, but losers at diploma time
HAPPY 101
A (cavity-) free spirit and self-appointed Tooth Fairy, Princess Dyanna, leaves California children with $1 and a mouthful of advice
SONG 103
What’s the record that rock stars envy? David Gilmour of Pink Floyd knows
SLICE OF LIFE 109
For Muhammad Ali, life after boxing has a hollow ring
TOP 110
Michelle Johnson takes the heat for baring all in Blame It on Rio
MAIL 4
PICKS & PANS 9
CBS cooks up some laughs with Lila Kaye in Mama Malone, but NBC has no Master-piece in Lee Van Cleef’s new series
Dudley Moore tries to murder Nastassja Kinski, the girl of his dreams, in the movie comedy Unfaithfully Yours
Hardly proper doings are afoot in Boston in novelist George V. Higgins’ A Choice of Enemies
What’s new from Dolly Parton is something old—a collection of Partonized songs of yesterday on The Great Pretender
A National Public Radio series, The Golden Cradle, explores women’s role in nurturing a nation
TAKE ONE 23
STAR TRACKS 90
Elvis’ jet lands back in Memphis
Paul McCartney snows the paparazzi
The best-selling author hams it up in his own La Cage au (Ken) Follett
Jeff Goldblum plays Ernie Kovacs
PEOPLE PUZZLE 106
CHATTER 112