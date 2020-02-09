Table of Contents

ON THE COVER 56



He has a crowd-pleasing new caper film, Lassiter, and an eye-pleasing new girlfriend, Jillie Mack, but Tom Selleck still faces problems in paradise

UP FRONT 24

Five months after the U.S. invasion of Grenada, exiles have returned, the newspaper is publishing again and the killers of coup leader Maurice Bishop have been indicted, but little else has changed on the Caribbean island

While Mark Thatcher takes a Texas heiress home to meet his P.M. mum, Prince Andrew surfaces with a new blond knockout

SCREEN 39



Fair play or foul? Hollywood sounds off about why Oscar dumped on Barbra Streisand and Yentl

FOOD 44



If Patricia Hausman’s theories are right, what people eat influences whether or not they get certain kinds of cancer

LOOKOUT 55



Ola Ray is Michael Jackson’s Thriller girl

WINNERS 73



That lucky puck! Computer program designer Bruce Hanna wins $100,000 in a Minnesota shoot-out

SCENE 77



A year later the defendants stand trial in the New Bedford Rape Case that shocked the nation, galvanized feminists and stirred ethnic prejudices in a Massachusetts town

PAGES 82



Dragonlady Anne McCaffrey has a magic formula for best-sellers

TRENDS 88



Hair today…Buzz-cut coifs leave many women on the ragged edge

CONTROVERSY 92



Coach Jerry Tarkanian’s players are winners on the basketball court, but losers at diploma time

HAPPY 101



A (cavity-) free spirit and self-appointed Tooth Fairy, Princess Dyanna, leaves California children with $1 and a mouthful of advice

SONG 103



What’s the record that rock stars envy? David Gilmour of Pink Floyd knows

SLICE OF LIFE 109



For Muhammad Ali, life after boxing has a hollow ring

TOP 110



Michelle Johnson takes the heat for baring all in Blame It on Rio

MAIL 4

PICKS & PANS 9

CBS cooks up some laughs with Lila Kaye in Mama Malone, but NBC has no Master-piece in Lee Van Cleef’s new series

Dudley Moore tries to murder Nastassja Kinski, the girl of his dreams, in the movie comedy Unfaithfully Yours

Hardly proper doings are afoot in Boston in novelist George V. Higgins’ A Choice of Enemies

What’s new from Dolly Parton is something old—a collection of Partonized songs of yesterday on The Great Pretender

A National Public Radio series, The Golden Cradle, explores women’s role in nurturing a nation

TAKE ONE 23

STAR TRACKS 90

Elvis’ jet lands back in Memphis

Paul McCartney snows the paparazzi

The best-selling author hams it up in his own La Cage au (Ken) Follett

Jeff Goldblum plays Ernie Kovacs

PEOPLE PUZZLE 106

CHATTER 112