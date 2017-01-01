Table of Contents

On the Cover 70
Lawsuits fly as Bo Derek plays a lusty Jane in a controversial Tarzan remake that, according to husband John, is now less Bo than Bowdlerization
Up Front 18
The Senate’s ultraconservative jack of all tirades, Jesse Helms, provokes attack on the Hill—and worry at the White House
When talk show host Tom Cottle is doing an interview, his guests bare their souls, not their egos
Housewife Carol Thomason does a slow burn over the new “tanning tablets” that turned her orange
Three exiled leaders from Communist Southeast Asia renounce their anti-American past to seek money and arms for new battles with Hanoi
Crime 33
Forensic microanalyst Lynn Henson focuses on the Atlanta murders
Couples 42
With the picket lines ended, screenwriters David and Leslie Newman are buoyed by the ticket lines for their Superman II
Spirit 46
Faith helped gospel singer Merrill Womach survive a fiery brush with death
Bio 52
Tough guy Mickey Spillane takes a crack at a new MO: children’s books
In Style 60
This summer Janet Russo will make a cool million with her sultry sundresses
On the Move 63
When Tracey Cameron puts brush to bridle, carousels bloom anew
For a Song 69
American Joe Dolce went Down Under to record his hit about Italians, Shaddap You Face
Out of the Pages 76
Feline lovers are hissing over Simon Bond’s best-selling 101 Uses for a Dead Cat
In Her Own Words 80
Nutrition writer Jane Brody has a formula for a balanced diet: less meat and more potatoes
Lookout 86
Male model Thorn Fleming
Traveling nurse Randi Richner Glass
Inventors 89
When Terry Miller pulls his car up to an air pump, he fills the fuel tank, not the tires
Jocks 90
Rodeo bull-riding champion Don Gay is almost as ornery as the critters he rides
Mail 4
People Picks & Pans 10
Prince Charles prepares to get hitched, and Rona Barrett shmoozes with America’s rich
Shere Hite’s latest extravaganza, The Hite Report on Male Sexuality, is to social science what spin the bottle is to sex
New albums by Yoko Ono and George Harrison, among others, add to the still growing musical legacy of the Beatles
Roger Moore oozes 007 charm in another splashy Bond thriller, For Your Eyes Only, and breezes through The Cannonball Run with Burt Reynolds and Farrah Fawcett
Star Tracks 38
Albert Finney takes some lip from Annie co-star Aileen Quinn
Caroline Kennedy surfaces with a new guy
John McEnroe turns rocker for Santana
Meet Mary Tyler Moore’s folks
George Burns dates a pen pal
People Puzzle 66
Chatter 92