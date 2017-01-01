Table of Contents

On the Cover 70



Lawsuits fly as Bo Derek plays a lusty Jane in a controversial Tarzan remake that, according to husband John, is now less Bo than Bowdlerization

The Senate’s ultraconservative jack of all tirades, Jesse Helms, provokes attack on the Hill—and worry at the White House

When talk show host Tom Cottle is doing an interview, his guests bare their souls, not their egos

Housewife Carol Thomason does a slow burn over the new “tanning tablets” that turned her orange

Three exiled leaders from Communist Southeast Asia renounce their anti-American past to seek money and arms for new battles with Hanoi

Forensic microanalyst Lynn Henson focuses on the Atlanta murders

With the picket lines ended, screenwriters David and Leslie Newman are buoyed by the ticket lines for their Superman II

Faith helped gospel singer Merrill Womach survive a fiery brush with death

Tough guy Mickey Spillane takes a crack at a new MO: children’s books

This summer Janet Russo will make a cool million with her sultry sundresses

When Tracey Cameron puts brush to bridle, carousels bloom anew

American Joe Dolce went Down Under to record his hit about Italians, Shaddap You Face

Feline lovers are hissing over Simon Bond’s best-selling 101 Uses for a Dead Cat

Nutrition writer Jane Brody has a formula for a balanced diet: less meat and more potatoes

Male model Thorn Fleming

Traveling nurse Randi Richner Glass

Inventors 89



When Terry Miller pulls his car up to an air pump, he fills the fuel tank, not the tires

Rodeo bull-riding champion Don Gay is almost as ornery as the critters he rides

Prince Charles prepares to get hitched, and Rona Barrett shmoozes with America’s rich

Shere Hite’s latest extravaganza, The Hite Report on Male Sexuality, is to social science what spin the bottle is to sex

New albums by Yoko Ono and George Harrison, among others, add to the still growing musical legacy of the Beatles

Roger Moore oozes 007 charm in another splashy Bond thriller, For Your Eyes Only, and breezes through The Cannonball Run with Burt Reynolds and Farrah Fawcett

Albert Finney takes some lip from Annie co-star Aileen Quinn

Caroline Kennedy surfaces with a new guy

John McEnroe turns rocker for Santana

Meet Mary Tyler Moore’s folks

George Burns dates a pen pal

