Table of Contents

On the Cover 74
A year after his accident, Richard Pryor returns with Cicely Tyson in Bustin’ Loose (and Margot Kidder in Some Kind of Hero) but he says he’s quitting Hollywood—and drugs for good
Up Front 16
Ten grads—from a high-flying Foreign Service woman to a brassy trumpeter—are among the best and brightest of the Class of ’81
Israeli opposition leader Shimon Peres may be a casualty of Menachem Begin’s raid on Iraq
“Apolitical” until her daughter’s death, Candy Lightner is leading the crusade against drivers who drink and often kill
Happy 31
Actor George Segal’s banjo and Dixieland band bow (and wow ’em) at Carnegie Hall
In Style 35
Thanks to L.A. decorator Ron Wilson, stars like Kenny Rogers, Cher and Don Rickles never play in an empty house
Out of the Pages 40
British novelist D.M. Thomas checks in with The White Hotel, a literary best-seller
On Stage 44
The Pirates of Penzance conquers L.A. with a venturesome new crew—Pam (Mindy) Dawber and Bee Gee sibling Andy Gibb
In His Own Words 51
Foundation head John Coleman goes to prison undercover to study life behind bars
Bio 62
Ex-quarterback Jack Kemp’s big ground-gainer in Washington is his tax cut plan that some claim is giving him White House fever
Adventure 72
By exploring the wilderness, says China Galland. women can find themselves
On the Move 80
Christy Nolan, a gravely brain-damaged Irish schoolboy, kindles a controversy with his startling first book
Inventors 85
Sony’s Akio Morita created the ubiquitous Walkman, stereo music on the hoof
Couples 89
For Tom and Theoni V. Aldredge, Broadway is a two-way street: He’s a leading man, she’s the top stage costume designer
Mail 4
People Picks & Pans 8
Except for a Michael Landon children’s special and tennis from Wimbledon, the tube is overrun with rerun movies
Summer readers might try John Gardner’s dazzling short story collection, John McPhee’s study of geology or the uneven second novel of Lisa (Kinflicks) Alther; but forget the Wallace family’s survey on sex lives of the famous
Helen Reddy’s Play Me Out does, indeed, play itself out quickly, but the latest LP by the British rock group the Rumour is bracing
Current movie pleasures stretch from domestic comedy—Alan Alda’s The Four Seasons—to a Western set in space—Outland, with Sean Connery
Star Tracks 57
Mark Hamill’s 2-year-old son Nathan plays Elephant Boy
Space shuttler Robert Crippen splashes down at Paris’ Moulin Rouge
Ingrid Bergman nixes retirement to portray Golda Meir
Marcus Simon Sarjeant fires blanks at Queen Elizabeth
Barbra Streisand is backup for Isaac Bashevis Singer
Robert Kennedy Jr. and Bruce Springsteen join forces to nuke the nukes
Busy Chevy Chase is at work on a new movie and a new girl
People Puzzle 86
Chatter 92