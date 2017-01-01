Table of Contents

On the Cover 62



Brooke Shields, 15, doesn’t date Chris Atkins, 19 (or Robby Benson either now), and the co-stars plead innocent to the kiddie porn protests about The Blue Lagoon

Up Front 22

A portrait of Plains, Ga., four years later, shows new love for Billy, trouble for Jimmy

Annette, Cubby, Sharon, Karen and Lonnie are back—for a 25th Mouseketeer reunion

Nuclear heroes Bill Behrle and Mike Benson risk their all for the first look inside Three Mile Island

For her crimes of “passion,” bordello madam Brandy Baldwin is sentenced—to a convent

In His Own Words 37



Did the networks goof? Dan Rather blasts Henry Kissinger’s charges, lionizes Walter Cronkite and has a kind word even for NBC rival (and Mike’s son) Chris Wallace

Couples 51



Sweden’s Gunnar and Alva Myrdal have spent a lifetime as social activists and still managed to share 56 years as man and wife

Out of the Pages 58



Bill Barich played the ponies to research Laughing in the Hills, and he is collecting handsomely on his long-shot literary opus

Body 68



Childbirth teacher Femmy De Lyser delivers an exercise course for pregnant women at Jane Fonda’s gym, the Workout

Spirit 77



Mordecai Rotem, the first native-born Reform rabbi in Israel, is ostracized by Jerusalem’s Orthodox hierarchy

In Trouble 80



For cowboy Gary Hemsted, bronco-busting can be a kick in the you-know-what

Bio 82



Cancer victim Jory Graham fights back with a column and lectures to help the three million Americans who suffer from the affliction

Happy 91



For John and Patty Donovan, married life begins on the skids—a 725-foot water slide

For a Song 95



He left the Family 5, and now Jermaine Jackson is a hit, thanks to Stevie Wonder

On Stage 99



For kids and everyone else in Peru, Ind., life isn’t a cabaret, it’s a circus

Mail 4

People Picks & Pans 8

Bob Barker hosts That’s My Line, CBS’ entry in the incredible real people sweepstakes

A new biography, No One Here Gets Out Alive, chronicles the eccentric life of the late rock singer Jim Morrison

Bob Dylan’s still got religion, and on Saved his musical creativity seems born again too

Sam Fuller directs Lee Marvin and Mark Hamill in an old-fashioned war movie, The Big Red One

Star Tracks 47

Joni Mitchell and Ron Wood paint a new canvas

Ronald Reagan goes out on a limb

Leif Garrett salutes the draft

Richard Burton swings—at a softball

Sandy Duncan weds dance man Don Correia

Richard Nixon honors the Shah

People Puzzle 74

Chatter 102