Table of Contents

On the Cover 62
Brooke Shields, 15, doesn’t date Chris Atkins, 19 (or Robby Benson either now), and the co-stars plead innocent to the kiddie porn protests about The Blue Lagoon
Up Front 22
A portrait of Plains, Ga., four years later, shows new love for Billy, trouble for Jimmy
Annette, Cubby, Sharon, Karen and Lonnie are back—for a 25th Mouseketeer reunion
Nuclear heroes Bill Behrle and Mike Benson risk their all for the first look inside Three Mile Island
For her crimes of “passion,” bordello madam Brandy Baldwin is sentenced—to a convent
In His Own Words 37
Did the networks goof? Dan Rather blasts Henry Kissinger’s charges, lionizes Walter Cronkite and has a kind word even for NBC rival (and Mike’s son) Chris Wallace
Couples 51
Sweden’s Gunnar and Alva Myrdal have spent a lifetime as social activists and still managed to share 56 years as man and wife
Out of the Pages 58
Bill Barich played the ponies to research Laughing in the Hills, and he is collecting handsomely on his long-shot literary opus
Body 68
Childbirth teacher Femmy De Lyser delivers an exercise course for pregnant women at Jane Fonda’s gym, the Workout
Spirit 77
Mordecai Rotem, the first native-born Reform rabbi in Israel, is ostracized by Jerusalem’s Orthodox hierarchy
In Trouble 80
For cowboy Gary Hemsted, bronco-busting can be a kick in the you-know-what
Bio 82
Cancer victim Jory Graham fights back with a column and lectures to help the three million Americans who suffer from the affliction
Happy 91
For John and Patty Donovan, married life begins on the skids—a 725-foot water slide
For a Song 95
He left the Family 5, and now Jermaine Jackson is a hit, thanks to Stevie Wonder
On Stage 99
For kids and everyone else in Peru, Ind., life isn’t a cabaret, it’s a circus
Mail 4
People Picks & Pans 8
Bob Barker hosts That’s My Line, CBS’ entry in the incredible real people sweepstakes
A new biography, No One Here Gets Out Alive, chronicles the eccentric life of the late rock singer Jim Morrison
Bob Dylan’s still got religion, and on Saved his musical creativity seems born again too
Sam Fuller directs Lee Marvin and Mark Hamill in an old-fashioned war movie, The Big Red One
Star Tracks 47
Joni Mitchell and Ron Wood paint a new canvas
Ronald Reagan goes out on a limb
Leif Garrett salutes the draft
Richard Burton swings—at a softball
Sandy Duncan weds dance man Don Correia
Richard Nixon honors the Shah
People Puzzle 74
Chatter 102