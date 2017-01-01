Table of Contents

On the Cover 113
As TV’s hottest show returns, Dallas’ Linda Gray exults in the prime time of her life, 35,625 readers pop off on the burning question of who shot J.R., and PEOPLE has one answer
Up Front 42
The children of John Wayne, Susan Hayward and Dick Powell believe a film made near Nevada’s atomic testing range may have led to their parents’ deaths
As Walter Cronkite, Burt Reynolds, Carol Burnett and other celebs cry “Brava,” Beverly Sills bids a final farewell to the stage
Strange boatfellows Fidel Castro and Sen. Lowell Weicker talk turkey over lobster
Crime 57
In Atlanta bereaved mother Camille Bell spurs a hunt for the killer of at least 10 black children
Couples 61
Alan Bergman’s words of love to wife Marilyn become lyrics for Streisand and Diamond
Inventors 68
Russell Bear aims to scare away potential muggers with a purse-sized flamethrower
Coping 75
Alice co-star Beth Howland tells how she struggled with single parenthood and won
Bio 88
Jessica Savitch, 32, stirs ratings—and envy—as NBC’s answer to Barbara Walters
Out of the Pages 96
Jean Auel’s Clan of the Cave Bear makes publishing prehistory
Body 101
For a million-dollar smile, California dentist Mardy Doyle recommends veneer caps
In Her Own Words 105
Childhood experiences can make people more frightened of success than of failure, says psychotherapist Martha Friedman
In the Money 121
Juan Metzger has profited by turning yogurt into a household word in the U.S.
To the Top 125
Singer Irene Cara, having graduated magna-cum-loudly in Fame, is Out Here on My Own
Arts 133
Photorealistic painter James Bama is the West’s Andrew Wyeth
Lookout 140
Actor Adam Baldwin
Author Julie List
Party 144
Styron, Updike and Bacall glitter at a fund raiser for struggling poets and writers
On Stage 148
Lord Olivier’s protégé and perhaps successor, Derek (I, Claudius) Jacobi, plays Hamlet on PBS
Mail 4
People Picks & Pans 11
The new season is finally starting, but old movies with Robert Redford and Roger Moore are the class of the TV week
Philip (A Rumor of War) Caputo writes an African novel that’s no match for his memoir about Vietnam
The Family Jackson and the ex-family of George Jones and Tammy Wynette offer satisfying new LPs
Woody Allen’s new semi-self-portrait, Stardust Memories, is funny and mordant; Goldie Hawn’s Private Benjamin is just funny
Star Tracks 78
Erik Estrada is caught kissing
Gary Coleman partners Danielle Brisebois
Lena Horne gets a “Goofy” award
James Caan lands a liberating role
Kristy and Jimmy McNichol hack around
Dr. Christiaan Barnard urges euthanasia
People Puzzle 108
Chatter 150