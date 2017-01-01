Table of Contents

On the Cover 124



Those stunning ladies behind Dallas—Linda Gray, Victoria Principal and Charlene Tilton—have stirred cast feuds and tabloid innuendos all perfumed away by success

Up Front 42

Kirkland and Makarova lead ABT’s corps de ballet in a unique labor dispute

Food critic Mimi Sheraton takes on France’s superchefs, and the soufflé hits the fan

For the family of the Shah, his move to Texas is another step, but to where?

A court-martial for desertion keeps war alive for Bobby Garwood, Vietnam’s last POW

Off the Screen 57



John Forsythe, TV’s Bachelor Father, tries on a randy new role in Al Pacino’s latest

In His Own Words 63



A Princeton professor says Khomeini and the Shi’ite Muslims are a different breed

Inventors 72



A teddy bear that talks with womblike sounds puts baby to sleep

Couples 76



Alex Karras was a football ogre, but actress Susan Clark has sacked him

Crime 81



Ex-bank robber Jim Campbell tells Texas students about his bad old days

Happy 85



Goody-goody image and maternity leaves aside, Anne Murray is outsplashing Ronstadt

Medics 91



Pediatric surgeon Susan Luck battles crippling ailments and some sexism

Bio 101



With literature and lust on her mind, Germaine Greer is tearing up Tulsa

Spirit 11



The Rev. Al Carmines plays—and preaches—onstage

Arts 116



For Richard Plasschaert, ducks are bucks

Out of the Pages 139



Publishing exec Michael Korda recaptures his famous family’s Charmed Lives

Host 147



Possibly the world’s most lavish Chinese restaurant is run by Phil Shen in Chicago

Party 153



The beleaguered Carter White House takes a night off to honor America’s artists

On Stage 157



Mia Farrow bounces back on Broadway after her divorce from André Previn

Mail 4

People Picks & Pans 12

For Christmas you’re getting TV specials from Crystal, Perry and Donny and Marie

Norman Rockwell fanciers will dote on a collection of 332 magazine covers

Spry old Ruth Gordon and Lee Strasberg try to make Boardwalk a big film, and don’t quite

Willie Nelson sings Kristofferson very well

A survey finds baby names like Jane wane

Star Tracks 95

Farrah Fawcett’s body is well guarded

Sigh! Shaun Cassidy gets hitched

Audrey Hepburn has a new escort

Paul McCartney hosts a family “knees up”

Success goes to Miss New Jersey’s feet

Robert Merrill shakes, rattles and rolls

People Puzzle 118

Chatter 160