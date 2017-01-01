Table of Contents

On the Cover 124
Those stunning ladies behind Dallas—Linda Gray, Victoria Principal and Charlene Tilton—have stirred cast feuds and tabloid innuendos all perfumed away by success
Up Front 42
Kirkland and Makarova lead ABT’s corps de ballet in a unique labor dispute
Food critic Mimi Sheraton takes on France’s superchefs, and the soufflé hits the fan
For the family of the Shah, his move to Texas is another step, but to where?
A court-martial for desertion keeps war alive for Bobby Garwood, Vietnam’s last POW
Off the Screen 57
John Forsythe, TV’s Bachelor Father, tries on a randy new role in Al Pacino’s latest
In His Own Words 63
A Princeton professor says Khomeini and the Shi’ite Muslims are a different breed
Inventors 72
A teddy bear that talks with womblike sounds puts baby to sleep
Couples 76
Alex Karras was a football ogre, but actress Susan Clark has sacked him
Crime 81
Ex-bank robber Jim Campbell tells Texas students about his bad old days
Happy 85
Goody-goody image and maternity leaves aside, Anne Murray is outsplashing Ronstadt
Medics 91
Pediatric surgeon Susan Luck battles crippling ailments and some sexism
Bio 101
With literature and lust on her mind, Germaine Greer is tearing up Tulsa
Spirit 11
The Rev. Al Carmines plays—and preaches—onstage
Arts 116
For Richard Plasschaert, ducks are bucks
Out of the Pages 139
Publishing exec Michael Korda recaptures his famous family’s Charmed Lives
Host 147
Possibly the world’s most lavish Chinese restaurant is run by Phil Shen in Chicago
Party 153
The beleaguered Carter White House takes a night off to honor America’s artists
On Stage 157
Mia Farrow bounces back on Broadway after her divorce from André Previn
Mail 4
People Picks & Pans 12
For Christmas you’re getting TV specials from Crystal, Perry and Donny and Marie
Norman Rockwell fanciers will dote on a collection of 332 magazine covers
Spry old Ruth Gordon and Lee Strasberg try to make Boardwalk a big film, and don’t quite
Willie Nelson sings Kristofferson very well
A survey finds baby names like Jane wane
Star Tracks 95
Farrah Fawcett’s body is well guarded
Sigh! Shaun Cassidy gets hitched
Audrey Hepburn has a new escort
Paul McCartney hosts a family “knees up”
Success goes to Miss New Jersey’s feet
Robert Merrill shakes, rattles and rolls
People Puzzle 118
Chatter 160