Table of Contents

On the Cover 20
A year after his death, Elvis Presley’s cohorts and kin are busy shoring up his memory and fortune—and trying to make new lives without him
Up Front 26
Princess Victoria of Sweden has a real picnic on her first birthday
That touch of class in so many ads belongs to Chicago photographer Victor Skrebneski
Sequel 33
Poteet Canyon’s model, Nancy Ford, cuts hair in Austin, Texas
Crime 34
A $100,000 bank error gives mild-mannered bookkeeper Charlie Walsh a trip across the country—and then to jail
Bio 38
Composer Ned Rorem turns a gay life into music and books
Couples 53
When Glenn Ford isn’t acting and wife Cynthia isn’t modeling, they just quietly cook up something together
In His Own Words 60
At 86, author-painter Henry Miller talks about art, death and “dirty books”
Over the Tube 65
Robin Ellis, star of Masterpiece Theatre’s Poldark series, is one shy swashbuckler
Jocks 69
Troubled ex-Steeler Joe Gilliam tries for a comeback in football’s minor leagues
Spirit 72
Candidates for the next Pope range from an Italian baker’s son to Paul’s “hatchet man”—to an American dark horse
Off the Screen 76
Sgt. Pepper’s Sandy Farina hopes her film debut will shorten the long road to the top
In Trouble 80
Legal secretary Rosemary Furman arranges cheap divorces without lawyers—and lawyers don’t like it
Medics 83
Throat specialist Ed Kantor keeps Ronstadt and Sinatra, among others, in good voice
In the Money 90
At $225 a pound, even Romanoff’s Arnold Hansen-sturm can’t afford caviar every day
Adventure 94
Columbine II makes the first lighter-than-air crossing of the Continental Divide
Mail 4
People Picks & Pans 8
Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme lead a TV salute to composer Irving Berlin
George Blanda tells how he did it in Over Forty: Feeling Great & Looking Good!
The Revenge of the Pink Panther may be the last fall for Inspector Clouseau
For those planning to stay too long at the fair, here’s where to do it—and maybe even see the Osmonds
Star Tracks 44
Prince Edward is in the pits
Muhammad Ali goes overboard in New Orleans
Jon Peters hopes his Eyes have it
Youthful stand-ins for Jackie Cooper and Loretta Lynn
Pierre Cardin cinches the fall fashions
People Puzzle 89
Chatter 96