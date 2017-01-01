Table of Contents

On the Cover 20



A year after his death, Elvis Presley’s cohorts and kin are busy shoring up his memory and fortune—and trying to make new lives without him

Up Front 26

Princess Victoria of Sweden has a real picnic on her first birthday

That touch of class in so many ads belongs to Chicago photographer Victor Skrebneski

Sequel 33



Poteet Canyon’s model, Nancy Ford, cuts hair in Austin, Texas

Crime 34



A $100,000 bank error gives mild-mannered bookkeeper Charlie Walsh a trip across the country—and then to jail

Bio 38



Composer Ned Rorem turns a gay life into music and books

Couples 53



When Glenn Ford isn’t acting and wife Cynthia isn’t modeling, they just quietly cook up something together

In His Own Words 60



At 86, author-painter Henry Miller talks about art, death and “dirty books”

Over the Tube 65



Robin Ellis, star of Masterpiece Theatre’s Poldark series, is one shy swashbuckler

Jocks 69



Troubled ex-Steeler Joe Gilliam tries for a comeback in football’s minor leagues

Spirit 72



Candidates for the next Pope range from an Italian baker’s son to Paul’s “hatchet man”—to an American dark horse

Off the Screen 76



Sgt. Pepper’s Sandy Farina hopes her film debut will shorten the long road to the top

In Trouble 80



Legal secretary Rosemary Furman arranges cheap divorces without lawyers—and lawyers don’t like it

Medics 83



Throat specialist Ed Kantor keeps Ronstadt and Sinatra, among others, in good voice

In the Money 90



At $225 a pound, even Romanoff’s Arnold Hansen-sturm can’t afford caviar every day

Adventure 94



Columbine II makes the first lighter-than-air crossing of the Continental Divide

Mail 4

People Picks & Pans 8

Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme lead a TV salute to composer Irving Berlin

George Blanda tells how he did it in Over Forty: Feeling Great & Looking Good!

The Revenge of the Pink Panther may be the last fall for Inspector Clouseau

For those planning to stay too long at the fair, here’s where to do it—and maybe even see the Osmonds

Star Tracks 44

Prince Edward is in the pits

Muhammad Ali goes overboard in New Orleans

Jon Peters hopes his Eyes have it

Youthful stand-ins for Jackie Cooper and Loretta Lynn

Pierre Cardin cinches the fall fashions

People Puzzle 89

Chatter 96