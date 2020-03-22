Table of Contents
On the Cover 106
At 16, Kristy McNichol is growing out of ABC’s Family into movies and records with actor-musician brother Jimmy
Up Front 36
Love is more than just a tennis score for the new Chris Evert, no longer tyrannized by the pressure of winning
Prince Charles, at 30, is unwed, uncrowned and unflappable
Police Chief Robert diGrazia fights a pot war in Maryland high schools
With a lurch and a wheeze, U.S. Ambassador Kingman Brewster negotiates Britain’s “Old Crocks’ Race” in a 1904 Speedwell
Losers 49
Tree house dweller Lamar McLean is told that what went up must come down
In Her Own Words 50
Joan Fontaine has divorced four husbands—and her famous sister, Olivia de Havilland, too
On the Move 69
Bet on Hollywood rebel Susan Anspach as a winner with Richard Dreyfuss in The Big Fix
Winners 77
His mother didn’t want Mark Roth to go bowling—but now he’s the champ
Spirit 83
Cast out of his father’s Worldwide Church of God in a bitter feud, Garner Ted Armstrong tends his new flock in east Texas
Bio 91
For transplant surgeon Dr. Tom Starzl, life very often begins in death
In Style 100
Tuxedo tycoon Ben Gingiss “rents a little glamor”—and black is still beautiful
Couples 112
Authors Nan and Ivan Lyons knocked off the great chefs of Europe, and travel agents are next
Out of the Pages 117
A lifetime of research and 14 years of writing went into M. M. Kaye’s epic India novel, The Far Pavilions
Sequel 125
Trent Jones is gone from the Texas ghost town of Terlingua, but he left behind a school
In Trouble 126
Director Josh Logan’s memoirs gun for sacred cows, and Bette Davis fires back
Happy 129
Unflappable falconer Bob Batman finds himself on the side of the hawks
For a Song 136
Donna Fargo’s C & W career rolls again despite her battle against multiple sclerosis
Arts 142
Harry Medved roasts Hollywood’s biggest turkeys in The 50 Worst Films Ever Made
Mail 4
People Picks & Pans 19
On his 50th showbiz anniversary, Mickey Mouse is saluted on TV by such nouveau troupers as Carol Burnett and Johnny Carson
Walker Evans’ book of photographs evokes not always pleasant memories of the ’30s
Is blues rocker Van Morrison a victim of the passionless 70s?
As a film, The Wiz has some striking scenes, but too much aimless easing on down the road
Everyone from plant lovers to runners to John Travolta fans has a future in the 1979 calendar crop
Star Tracks 65
Dustin Hoffman graduates to roller skates
Steve McQueen turns artsy
Chicago’s Mayor Bilandic hosts the Prez in Archie Bunkerland
Chaplin’s daughter Victoria plays the circus
Paul Stanley’s Kiss-er is unmasked
People Puzzle 138
Chatter 144