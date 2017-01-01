Table of Contents

On the Cover 28



While the fight for her freedom continues, Patty Hearst plans to marry the policeman, Bernard Shaw, who once was her bodyguard

Up Front 34

Actress Maureen O’Hara, recently widowed, struggles to keep her late husband’s business flying high

Old friends celebrate the new Pope, but mourn his departure from Poland

Over the Tube 41



Marcia Strassman of Welcome Back, Kotter declares war on TV husband Gabe Kaplan, and the Sweathogs are divided

Jocks 46



Secretariat’s jockey Ron Turcotte is paralyzed after a spill—and the odds are long

In Her Own Words 59



Author Jane Howard says the family isn’t dying out, but changing in “flamboyant ways”

Happy 67



Human mannequins Curtis Read and Rose Smith stand still on the job

Lookout 76

Opera singer Ashley Putnam

Frozen yogurt tycoons the Fischer brothers

Couples 79



A chance meeting brings Aretha Franklin a new husband, actor Glynn Turman

Bio 89



In Jerusalem, Mayor Teddy Kollek has Jews and Arabs living together in harmony

To the Top 101



In the Gulf of Mexico, Elizabeth King is the unusual honcho on a natural gas platform

Sequel 104



FDR’s grandson John Boettiger writes a moving book about his dad’s suicide

In Trouble 110



Threatened by California’s antihomosexual referendum, Larry Berner fights for the right to be gay—and to teach

On the Move 115



Dean Martin’s son, Dean Paul, is a star too, playing pro tennis, movie-acting with Ali MacGraw and dating Dorothy Hamill

Medics 123



Dr. Franz Halberg is an evangelist for the little-known science of chronobiology

Teacher 127



To Prof. Harvey Phillips, the sound of music begins with the tuba

In Style 128



In love with flying, 32 Illinois families trade suburbia for life on a runway in Casa de Aero

Mail 4

People Picks & Pans 12

Who would have thought David Cassidy could grow up to be a cop? NBC did and now he’s a Man Undercover

Mystery fans will find James Crumley’s The Last Good Kiss lovable

Bluesy Cleo Laine adds new meaning to pop hits by Billy Joel and Stephen Bishop

Farrah surprises, and Somebody Killed Her Husband isn’t her fault

In the land of reruns, Perry Mason still gets his clients off, The Fugitive is still running, and Lucy is funnier than ever

People Puzzle 86

Star Tracks 106

Bette Midler is flat on her back

Dustin Hoffman’s “Pacino” mug

Ted and Joan Kennedy: Permanently pffft?

Keith Richards eludes the slammer

Autry and Rogers hitch up for TV

Susan Ford is full of surprises

Chatter 130