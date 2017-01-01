Table of Contents

On the Cover 28
While the fight for her freedom continues, Patty Hearst plans to marry the policeman, Bernard Shaw, who once was her bodyguard
Up Front 34
Actress Maureen O’Hara, recently widowed, struggles to keep her late husband’s business flying high
Old friends celebrate the new Pope, but mourn his departure from Poland
Over the Tube 41
Marcia Strassman of Welcome Back, Kotter declares war on TV husband Gabe Kaplan, and the Sweathogs are divided
Jocks 46
Secretariat’s jockey Ron Turcotte is paralyzed after a spill—and the odds are long
In Her Own Words 59
Author Jane Howard says the family isn’t dying out, but changing in “flamboyant ways”
Happy 67
Human mannequins Curtis Read and Rose Smith stand still on the job
Lookout 76
Opera singer Ashley Putnam
Frozen yogurt tycoons the Fischer brothers
Couples 79
A chance meeting brings Aretha Franklin a new husband, actor Glynn Turman
Bio 89
In Jerusalem, Mayor Teddy Kollek has Jews and Arabs living together in harmony
To the Top 101
In the Gulf of Mexico, Elizabeth King is the unusual honcho on a natural gas platform
Sequel 104
FDR’s grandson John Boettiger writes a moving book about his dad’s suicide
In Trouble 110
Threatened by California’s antihomosexual referendum, Larry Berner fights for the right to be gay—and to teach
On the Move 115
Dean Martin’s son, Dean Paul, is a star too, playing pro tennis, movie-acting with Ali MacGraw and dating Dorothy Hamill
Medics 123
Dr. Franz Halberg is an evangelist for the little-known science of chronobiology
Teacher 127
To Prof. Harvey Phillips, the sound of music begins with the tuba
In Style 128
In love with flying, 32 Illinois families trade suburbia for life on a runway in Casa de Aero
Mail 4
People Picks & Pans 12
Who would have thought David Cassidy could grow up to be a cop? NBC did and now he’s a Man Undercover
Mystery fans will find James Crumley’s The Last Good Kiss lovable
Bluesy Cleo Laine adds new meaning to pop hits by Billy Joel and Stephen Bishop
Farrah surprises, and Somebody Killed Her Husband isn’t her fault
In the land of reruns, Perry Mason still gets his clients off, The Fugitive is still running, and Lucy is funnier than ever
People Puzzle 86
Star Tracks 106
Bette Midler is flat on her back
Dustin Hoffman’s “Pacino” mug
Ted and Joan Kennedy: Permanently pffft?
Keith Richards eludes the slammer
Autry and Rogers hitch up for TV
Susan Ford is full of surprises
Chatter 130