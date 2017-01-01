Table of Contents

On the Cover 24
Football and hard drinking behind him, Joe Namath has a new game plan: to score in the Nielsens on NBC’s The Waverly Wonders
Up Front 28
U.S. businessman Jay Crawford gets out of Russia with his freedom and his fiancée
With Keith Moon’s death at 31, The Who loses its most eccentric talent
Charles Evers bids to become Mississippi’s first black U.S. senator since Reconstruction
Off the Screen 39
Charles Grodin, Heaven Can Wait’s flummoxed philanderer, proves that “a funny jerk” can get ahead in Hollywood
In His Own Words 43
Harvard’s Dean Henry Rosovsky wants education to mean something again
Jocks 49
She’s come a long way, baby, but tennis star Pam Shriver won’t be satisfied till she’s No. 1
To the Top 57
For the firefly-collecting Kraenzles, the hunt is over—but the glow lingers on
On Stage 60
The Smothers Brothers are back on Broadway, separate but equally billed in a ribald comedy
Happy 66
Baseball fans are clucking over Ted Giannoulas’ chicken act
Spirit 68
Hopes for Brother Roger’s monastery rest on faith, prayer—and salad dressing
Bio 72
Agent Tandy Rice is a country slicker who makes more than peanuts for good ole boys like Billy Carter and Tom T. Hall
In Trouble 80
Mistaken for a hooker, Susan Heeger throws the book at the cops who took her in
Arts 84
Dancer Ivan Nagy quits at 35 and leaves behind brokenhearted ballerinas
In Style 90
Cher, Richard Harris, Linda Ronstadt and Darth Vader all do it—roller-skate!
Teacher 93
Anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff finds a “tribe” to study in her own backyard
Medics 100
When a showbiz star needs a shrink, Dr. Eugene Landy usually gets the call
Out of the Pages 107
Ken Follett’s Eye of the Needle puts him in a class with Le Carré and Forsyth
Couples 115
Anson Williams and Lorrie Mahaffey courted on TV, but they’re marrying for real
Mail 4
People Picks & Pans 12
Mary Tyler Moore and McLean Stevenson return to TV in new vehicles, while Farrah Fawcett-Majors is back among the Angels
The case of mystery writer Edgar Box’s identity is solved: he’s Gore Vidal
Woody Allen’s Interiors is no laughing matter
Frankie Valli slips back with Grease
Ancient Roots, New Visions presents a dazzling selection of Hispanic-American art
Star Tracks 97
Brooke Shields gets a scar
For Marisa Berenson life’s a cabaret
Bed and breakfast with Ike and Mamie
The CIA fears David Janssen
Henry Fonda heads back to Broadway
Nelson Rockefeller cashes in
People Puzzle 113
Chatter 118