Swan Queen

People.com
ACROSS
1 “Change the World” singer Clapton
5 “Honest ___” Lincoln
8 ___ Mountain features 37 Across
12 The Tonight Show host
13 Chicken ___ (animated comedy)
14 Peter Fonda film ___’s Gold
15 Pouches
16 H, to Hippocrates
17 Terminator 3: ___ of the Machines
18 Actor Kutcher (37 Across’ No Strings Attached costar)
20 Ed ___ of Working Class
21 First name of 37 Across
24 Li’l ___ of comics
27 Actress Rita ___
28 El ___ (Spanish national hero)
31 37 Across stars in three ___ Wars films
32 A ___ Good Men
33 Steve Carell’s ___ Night
34 Attila the ___
35 Actor Voight
36 Comedian Burnett
37 Oscar winner for Black Swan
39 37 Across’ Brothers costar Maguire
42 Keys or Silverstone
46 Pooch in Garfield
47 Hannah and ___ Sisters
49 O’Neill play Desire Under the ___
50 The Other Boleyn ___ stars 37 Across and Scarlett Johansson
51 Actress Larter
52 ___ of Faith with Steve Martin
53 No ifs, ___ or buts
54 Kelli Williams stars in ___ to Me
55 ___ of Anarchy
DOWN
1 Jewelry designer Peretti
2 Rocker Chris and actor Stephen
3 Nine ___ Nails (rock band)
4 Actor Kevin ___
5 “___ You Glad You’re You”
6 Anywhere ___ Here stars 37 Across
7 Spain’s last queen before Franco
8 Woody Allen’s The ___ of the Jade Scorpion
9 Actress Lena ___
10 ___-majesté (slight to a ruler, e.g.)
11 The ___ Hunter with Robert De Niro
19 Rowboat adjunct
20 Take ___ (sight a target)
22 007, for one
23 Jude ___ (Closer costar of 37 Across)
24 ___ Wednesday
25 Unit of heat (inits.)
26 Flossie Bobbsey’s sister
28 Dude, Where’s My ___?
29 Judge Lance ___
30 Mexican actress Dolores ___ Rio
32 V ___ Vendetta stars 37 Across and Hugo Weaving
33 Day-Lewis and Radcliffe
35 The ___ Luck Club
36 James Dean’s East of Eden role
37 Loses a sunburn
38 Donny Osmond’s sister
39 Garb for Julius Caesar
40 Chief Norse god
41 Big ___ of Sesame Street
43 Jazz songstress Laine
44 Supermodel cohost of The Fashion Show
45 Snakes
47 Holbrook or Linden
48 N.Y. Giants quarterback Manning