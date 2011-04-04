Swan Queen

GET MORE PUZZLES EVERY DAY!

ACROSS

1 “Change the World” singer Clapton

5 “Honest ___” Lincoln

8 ___ Mountain features 37 Across

12 The Tonight Show host

13 Chicken ___ (animated comedy)

14 Peter Fonda film ___’s Gold

15 Pouches

16 H, to Hippocrates

17 Terminator 3: ___ of the Machines

18 Actor Kutcher (37 Across’ No Strings Attached costar)

20 Ed ___ of Working Class

21 First name of 37 Across

24 Li’l ___ of comics

27 Actress Rita ___

28 El ___ (Spanish national hero)

31 37 Across stars in three ___ Wars films

32 A ___ Good Men

33 Steve Carell’s ___ Night

34 Attila the ___

35 Actor Voight

36 Comedian Burnett

37 Oscar winner for Black Swan

39 37 Across’ Brothers costar Maguire

42 Keys or Silverstone

46 Pooch in Garfield

47 Hannah and ___ Sisters

49 O’Neill play Desire Under the ___

50 The Other Boleyn ___ stars 37 Across and Scarlett Johansson

51 Actress Larter

52 ___ of Faith with Steve Martin

53 No ifs, ___ or buts

54 Kelli Williams stars in ___ to Me

55 ___ of Anarchy

DOWN

1 Jewelry designer Peretti

2 Rocker Chris and actor Stephen

3 Nine ___ Nails (rock band)

4 Actor Kevin ___

5 “___ You Glad You’re You”

6 Anywhere ___ Here stars 37 Across

7 Spain’s last queen before Franco

8 Woody Allen’s The ___ of the Jade Scorpion

9 Actress Lena ___

10 ___-majesté (slight to a ruler, e.g.)

11 The ___ Hunter with Robert De Niro

19 Rowboat adjunct

20 Take ___ (sight a target)

22 007, for one

23 Jude ___ (Closer costar of 37 Across)

24 ___ Wednesday

25 Unit of heat (inits.)

26 Flossie Bobbsey’s sister

28 Dude, Where’s My ___?

29 Judge Lance ___

30 Mexican actress Dolores ___ Rio

32 V ___ Vendetta stars 37 Across and Hugo Weaving

33 Day-Lewis and Radcliffe

35 The ___ Luck Club

36 James Dean’s East of Eden role

37 Loses a sunburn

38 Donny Osmond’s sister

39 Garb for Julius Caesar

40 Chief Norse god

41 Big ___ of Sesame Street

43 Jazz songstress Laine

44 Supermodel cohost of The Fashion Show

45 Snakes

47 Holbrook or Linden

48 N.Y. Giants quarterback Manning