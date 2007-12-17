Surviving Air-Travel Dining with TV Food Host Alton Brown

Air travel is the worst,” says TV’s food geek Alton Brown, who logs up to 75 flights a year. The cookbook author and host of Good Eats, Iron Chef America and Feasting on Asphalt lives with his wife and daughter in Atlanta but often shoots on location (he’ll soon be in Alaska for a seafood show) or at the Food Network in New York. To defend against such evils as flight delays, airline pretzels and ubiquitous chain outlets (another Cinnabon, anyone?), Brown, 45, arms himself with snacks and knowledge. “I tell people to always eat outside of security; the choices are better than inside.” And in his free time? “I’m working on my pilot’s license.”