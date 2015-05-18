Summer Movie Preview

July 31
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION
Starring TOM CRUISE, REBECCA FERGUSON & JEREMY RENNER
While passengers fiddle with their seat backs and tray tables before takeoff, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) hangs off the airplane door in the fifth installment of the pulse-pounding series. The mission is to stop a shady outfit known as the Syndicate, but The White Queen’s Ferguson, who plays new ally Ilsa, is focused on keeping up with Cruise. “Tom does his stunts! I wanted to try it out,” says the Swedish actress, 31, who found herself bounding off the Vienna opera house on day one of shooting. “I was screaming, ‘I don’t even know what I’m doing!’ ”
May 15
PITCH PERFECT 2
Starring ANNA KENDRICK & REBEL WILSON
The Barden Bellas are back—and this time they’re facing international a cappella adversaries. For the film’s climactic sing-off, thousands of extras gathered for a week of shooting in Louisiana. “It morphed from a scene in the movie to a live concert,” says producer Paul Brooks. “It was incredible.”
May 29
SAN ANDREAS
Starring DWAYNE JOHNSON
The timing of this disaster movie is unfortunate, given the earthquake in Nepal, but Johnson’s role as a rescue pilot trying to save his estranged wife (Carla Gugino) and their daughter (Alexandra Daddario) adds heart to the action.
Aug. 14
THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E.
Starring HENRY CAVILL & ARMIE HAMMER
A CIA agent (Cavill) and a KGB operative (Hammer) team up in this Cold War thriller, based on the ’60s TV series. How did Cavill switch from playing Superman to spy? “[Napoleon] Solo has a particular style,” he says. “Getting dressed every day helped me get into character.”
July 1
MAGIC MIKE XXL
Starring CHANNING TATUM & JOE MANGANIELLO
Mike (Tatum), his posse of stripper pals (Manganiello, Matt Bomer) and their six-packs return in the hotly anticipated road-trip sequel. And fear not: “Their shirts are off an appropriate amount,” quips director Gregory Jacobs.
May 15
MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
Starring CHARLIZE THERON & TOM HARDY
Set in a chilling post-apocalyptic world, Max (Hardy) and Imperator Furiosa (Theron) must escape the wrath of a vicious warlord and cross the desert in a battle for survival.
May 22
TOMORROWLAND
Starring GEORGE CLOONEY & BRITT ROBERTSON
A teen (Robertson) and an inventor (Clooney) explore a futuristic secret dimension.
CHRIS PRATT
June 12
JURASSIC WORLD
Starring CHRIS PRATT & BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD
Twenty-two years after prehistoric life first ran amuck, someone decides it’s a good idea to reopen the giant-lizard safari park. This time unlucky tourists are snacks for a genetically modified dino.
Aug. 13
STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON
Starring O’SHEA JACKSON JR. & PAUL GIAMATTI
The story of hip-hop group N.W.A is revealed in an honest depiction of how they overcame brutality in the hood and went on to revolutionize music in the ’80s. Ice Cube’s son (Jackson Jr.) plays his dad.
July 1
TERMINATOR GENISYS
Starring ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER & EMILIA CLARKE
“It’s like riding a bicycle,” Schwarzenegger says of resuming his deadly cyborg role after 30 years. “You don’t forget.” This time Game of Thrones star Clarke is heroine Sarah Connor.
Aug. 7
RICKI AND THE FLASH
Starring MERYL STREEP & KEVIN KLINE
Mamma mia, she’s singing again! Streep plays Ricki, an aging star who ditches the road to reconnect with her ex (Kevin Kline) and daughter (Streep’s own kid, Mamie Gummer).
More SUMMER MOVIES
May
Poltergeist
Sam Rockwell, 5/22
Aloft
Jennifer Connelly, 5/22
June
Insidious: Chapter 3
Dermot Mulroney, 6/5
Love & Mercy
Paul Dano, Paul Giamatti, 6/5
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
Olivia Cooke, Thomas Mann, 6/12
Ted 2
Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, 6/26
Big Game
Samuel L. Jackson, 6/26
A Little Chaos
Kate Winslet, 6/26
June 5
SPY
Starring MELISSA McCARTHY, JUDE LAW, ROSE BYRNE, JASON STATHAM & ALLISON JANNEY
McCarthy channels James Bond (and Inspector Clouseau) in this espionage spoof from the director of Bridesmaids. Scenes reuniting the actress with ‘Maids mate Byrne prove the duo is a comedic force.
July 24
PAPER TOWNS
Starring CARA DELEVINGNE & NAT WOLFF
Like last year’s weeper The Fault in Our Stars, Towns is an adaptation of a John Green bestseller. Leads Wolff and supermodel Delevingne (in her first major movie role) hit it off immediately. “We all got along so well,” she says. “We were like family.”
July 24
SOUTHPAW
Starring JAKE GYLLENHAAL
For the role of widowed fighter Billy Hope, Gyllenhaal trained for 8 months—6 hours a day, 6 days a week. He “not only looks like a boxer,” says trainer Terry Claybon, “now he boxes like a boxer too.”
June 3
ENTOURAGE
Starring ADRIAN GRENIER
Four years after the HBO hit ended, Vince and the guys have reunited. “There was talk for so long,” says Kevin Dillon. “Finally it’s getting done.”
May 29
ALOHA
Starring EMMA STONE & BRADLEY COOPER
Military contractor Brian (Cooper) is torn between an Air Force cadet (Stone) and his ex (Rachel McAdams). “The [trio’s] chemistry knocked us out,” says director Cameron Crowe.
July
The Gallows
Cassidy Gifford, 7/10
Self/less
Ryan Reynolds, Michelle Dockery, 7/10
Ant-Man
Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, 7/17
Irrational Man
Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Parker Posey, 7/17
Trainwreck
Amy Schumer, 7/17
The Vatican Tapes
Michael Peña, 7/24
Vacation
Christina Applegate, Ed Helms, 7/31
August
Fantastic Four
Kate Mara, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, 8/7
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Bel Powley, Kristen Wiig, 8/7
PHYLLIS SMITH
June 19
INSIDE OUT
Starring AMY POEHLER, PHYLLIS SMITH, BILL HADER, MINDY KALING & LEWIS BLACK
Disney-Pixar’s latest animated adventure explores the mind of an 11-year-old girl and the five emotions that guide her—Joy, Anger, Disgust, Fear and Sadness (personified by Poehler, Black, Kaling, Hader and Smith, respectively). Pete Docter (Up, Monsters, Inc.) directs. “I learned so much working next to Amy,” says Smith. “We had fun. I’ve already pitched a sequel.”
Family FUN
Aug. 14
UNDERDOGS
Starring MATTHEW MORRISON, NICHOLAS HOULT & ARIANA GRANDE
When his town and girl (Grande) are threatened by childhood foosball rival Ace (Hoult), Jake (Morrison) challenges him to a rematch—and gets a little help from the foosball players themselves.
July 10
MINIONS
Starring SANDRA BULLOCK & JON HAMM
The sidekicks take center stage in this Despicable Me prequel brimming with celebrity voices. Bullock stars as Scarlet Overkill, a villain who recruits the yellow fellows to help her take over the world. Hamm plays her husband, Herb.
June 26
MAX
Starring JOSH WIGGINS & LAUREN GRAHAM
A grieving boy (Wiggins) bonds with his late brother’s military dog in this heartwarming story of a war-hero pup. Grab the tissues and hug your pooch (and family) close.
July 24
PIXELS
Starring ADAM SANDLER, KEVIN JAMES & PETER DINKLAGE
When aliens send giant arcade characters like Pac-Man to attack Earth, a band of geeks (Sandler, James and Dinklage) offer the world’s only hope. “They have real chemistry,” director Chris Columbus says of the trio. Game on.