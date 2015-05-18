Summer Movie Preview

July 31

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION

Starring TOM CRUISE, REBECCA FERGUSON & JEREMY RENNER

While passengers fiddle with their seat backs and tray tables before takeoff, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) hangs off the airplane door in the fifth installment of the pulse-pounding series. The mission is to stop a shady outfit known as the Syndicate, but The White Queen’s Ferguson, who plays new ally Ilsa, is focused on keeping up with Cruise. “Tom does his stunts! I wanted to try it out,” says the Swedish actress, 31, who found herself bounding off the Vienna opera house on day one of shooting. “I was screaming, ‘I don’t even know what I’m doing!’ ”

May 15

PITCH PERFECT 2

Starring ANNA KENDRICK & REBEL WILSON

The Barden Bellas are back—and this time they’re facing international a cappella adversaries. For the film’s climactic sing-off, thousands of extras gathered for a week of shooting in Louisiana. “It morphed from a scene in the movie to a live concert,” says producer Paul Brooks. “It was incredible.”

May 29

SAN ANDREAS

Starring DWAYNE JOHNSON

The timing of this disaster movie is unfortunate, given the earthquake in Nepal, but Johnson’s role as a rescue pilot trying to save his estranged wife (Carla Gugino) and their daughter (Alexandra Daddario) adds heart to the action.

Aug. 14

THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E.

Starring HENRY CAVILL & ARMIE HAMMER

A CIA agent (Cavill) and a KGB operative (Hammer) team up in this Cold War thriller, based on the ’60s TV series. How did Cavill switch from playing Superman to spy? “[Napoleon] Solo has a particular style,” he says. “Getting dressed every day helped me get into character.”

July 1

MAGIC MIKE XXL

Starring CHANNING TATUM & JOE MANGANIELLO

Mike (Tatum), his posse of stripper pals (Manganiello, Matt Bomer) and their six-packs return in the hotly anticipated road-trip sequel. And fear not: “Their shirts are off an appropriate amount,” quips director Gregory Jacobs.

May 15

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Starring CHARLIZE THERON & TOM HARDY

Set in a chilling post-apocalyptic world, Max (Hardy) and Imperator Furiosa (Theron) must escape the wrath of a vicious warlord and cross the desert in a battle for survival.

May 22

TOMORROWLAND

Starring GEORGE CLOONEY & BRITT ROBERTSON

A teen (Robertson) and an inventor (Clooney) explore a futuristic secret dimension.

CHRIS PRATT

June 12

JURASSIC WORLD

Starring CHRIS PRATT & BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD

Twenty-two years after prehistoric life first ran amuck, someone decides it’s a good idea to reopen the giant-lizard safari park. This time unlucky tourists are snacks for a genetically modified dino.

Aug. 13

STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Starring O’SHEA JACKSON JR. & PAUL GIAMATTI

The story of hip-hop group N.W.A is revealed in an honest depiction of how they overcame brutality in the hood and went on to revolutionize music in the ’80s. Ice Cube’s son (Jackson Jr.) plays his dad.

July 1

TERMINATOR GENISYS

Starring ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER & EMILIA CLARKE

“It’s like riding a bicycle,” Schwarzenegger says of resuming his deadly cyborg role after 30 years. “You don’t forget.” This time Game of Thrones star Clarke is heroine Sarah Connor.

Aug. 7

RICKI AND THE FLASH

Starring MERYL STREEP & KEVIN KLINE

Mamma mia, she’s singing again! Streep plays Ricki, an aging star who ditches the road to reconnect with her ex (Kevin Kline) and daughter (Streep’s own kid, Mamie Gummer).

More SUMMER MOVIES

May

Poltergeist

Sam Rockwell, 5/22

Aloft

Jennifer Connelly, 5/22

June

Insidious: Chapter 3

Dermot Mulroney, 6/5

Love & Mercy

Paul Dano, Paul Giamatti, 6/5

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

Olivia Cooke, Thomas Mann, 6/12

Ted 2

Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, 6/26

Big Game

Samuel L. Jackson, 6/26

A Little Chaos

Kate Winslet, 6/26

June 5

SPY

Starring MELISSA McCARTHY, JUDE LAW, ROSE BYRNE, JASON STATHAM & ALLISON JANNEY

McCarthy channels James Bond (and Inspector Clouseau) in this espionage spoof from the director of Bridesmaids. Scenes reuniting the actress with ‘Maids mate Byrne prove the duo is a comedic force.

July 24

PAPER TOWNS

Starring CARA DELEVINGNE & NAT WOLFF

Like last year’s weeper The Fault in Our Stars, Towns is an adaptation of a John Green bestseller. Leads Wolff and supermodel Delevingne (in her first major movie role) hit it off immediately. “We all got along so well,” she says. “We were like family.”

July 24

SOUTHPAW

Starring JAKE GYLLENHAAL

For the role of widowed fighter Billy Hope, Gyllenhaal trained for 8 months—6 hours a day, 6 days a week. He “not only looks like a boxer,” says trainer Terry Claybon, “now he boxes like a boxer too.”

June 3

ENTOURAGE

Starring ADRIAN GRENIER

Four years after the HBO hit ended, Vince and the guys have reunited. “There was talk for so long,” says Kevin Dillon. “Finally it’s getting done.”

May 29

ALOHA

Starring EMMA STONE & BRADLEY COOPER

Military contractor Brian (Cooper) is torn between an Air Force cadet (Stone) and his ex (Rachel McAdams). “The [trio’s] chemistry knocked us out,” says director Cameron Crowe.

July

The Gallows

Cassidy Gifford, 7/10

Self/less

Ryan Reynolds, Michelle Dockery, 7/10

Ant-Man

Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, 7/17

Irrational Man

Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Parker Posey, 7/17

Trainwreck

Amy Schumer, 7/17

The Vatican Tapes

Michael Peña, 7/24

Vacation

Christina Applegate, Ed Helms, 7/31

August

Fantastic Four

Kate Mara, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, 8/7

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

Bel Powley, Kristen Wiig, 8/7

PHYLLIS SMITH

June 19

INSIDE OUT

Starring AMY POEHLER, PHYLLIS SMITH, BILL HADER, MINDY KALING & LEWIS BLACK

Disney-Pixar’s latest animated adventure explores the mind of an 11-year-old girl and the five emotions that guide her—Joy, Anger, Disgust, Fear and Sadness (personified by Poehler, Black, Kaling, Hader and Smith, respectively). Pete Docter (Up, Monsters, Inc.) directs. “I learned so much working next to Amy,” says Smith. “We had fun. I’ve already pitched a sequel.”

Family FUN

Aug. 14

UNDERDOGS

Starring MATTHEW MORRISON, NICHOLAS HOULT & ARIANA GRANDE

When his town and girl (Grande) are threatened by childhood foosball rival Ace (Hoult), Jake (Morrison) challenges him to a rematch—and gets a little help from the foosball players themselves.

SANDRA BULLOCK

July 10

MINIONS

Starring SANDRA BULLOCK & JON HAMM

The sidekicks take center stage in this Despicable Me prequel brimming with celebrity voices. Bullock stars as Scarlet Overkill, a villain who recruits the yellow fellows to help her take over the world. Hamm plays her husband, Herb.

June 26

MAX

Starring JOSH WIGGINS & LAUREN GRAHAM

A grieving boy (Wiggins) bonds with his late brother’s military dog in this heartwarming story of a war-hero pup. Grab the tissues and hug your pooch (and family) close.

July 24

PIXELS

Starring ADAM SANDLER, KEVIN JAMES & PETER DINKLAGE

When aliens send giant arcade characters like Pac-Man to attack Earth, a band of geeks (Sandler, James and Dinklage) offer the world’s only hope. “They have real chemistry,” director Chris Columbus says of the trio. Game on.