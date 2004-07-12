Summer Cool

THE DRINK



Fruity and refreshing, the Mt. Fuji at Hollywood’s Tokio restaurant is made from 1.5 parts 3 Vodka (made with soy), 1.5 parts Malibu Rum, 2 parts Creme de Banane, 2 parts pineapple juice and 2 parts pink grapefruit juice; shake with ice to create a foamy “smoke” top like its volcanic namesake.

THE WORKOUT



Fitness trainer Jim Karas, who helps keep Diane Sawyer and Hugh Jackman looking lean, offers these tips for a beach-ready bod:

DON’T SKIP BREAKFAST.



“It boosts your metabolism.”

COUNT CALORIES, NOT CARBS.



Completely nixing carbs, he says, “is only going to lead to a binge.”

EAT LEAN PROTEIN WITH EVERY MEAL.



“It keeps you fuller longer.”

SNACK SMART.



Diane Sawyer loves apples with peanut butter.

GUZZLE WATER.



“I drown them in water,” Karas says of his celeb clients.

CUT DOWN ON CARDIO AND BUILD MUSCLE THROUGH WEIGHT TRAINING.



“Cardio doesn’t burn nearly as many calories as you think,” he says. “I’m ail about muscle.”

THE GETAWAY



Why bother jetting to St. Tropez? Celebs have been flocking to the rediscovered shores of Malibu, just northwest of L.A. Julia Roberts recently bought property there; hot couple Orlando Bloom and Kate Bosworth enjoyed a June getaway at Charlize Theron‘s beachfront bungalow, and Leonardo DiCaprio has been househunting in the area. Bonus: Celeb sushi fave Nobu is just a short walk from the beach.

THE BEACH TOWEL



Designer Marc Jacobs’s tongue-in-cheek towels are inspired by tabloid headlines—the perfect way to dry off and flaunt your sense of humor. Snag one each in blue, pink and yellow. ($48,212-924-0026)

THE MOVIE



Apologies to Catwoman, but there’s only one superhero this summer got everyone snared: Spider-Man. Credit the man behind the mask, Tobey Maguire, 28, who returns in Spider-Man 2—the sequel to ’02’s $404 million grossing original—to plumb the exuberance and self-doubt of young adulthood. “I’m very comfortable with the character,” says Maguire. In the sequel he looks even cooler (and by that, we mean hot) in that red bodysuit.

THE BOOKS

DRESS YOUR FAMILY IN CORDUROY AND DENIM



DAVID SEDARIS



Wickedly humorous essays put the fun in dysfunction. Smuggle a copy to that family reunion.

MY LIFE

BILL CLINTON Hint: Monica appears on page 773. But don’t miss lyrical chapters on growing up.

PERSEPOLIS 2

MARJANE SATRAPI



An Iranian girl turns rebellious teen in this memoir in comic-book form.

SHADOW DIVERS



ROBERT KURSON



Plunge in with deep-sea explorers for a nonfiction adrenaline rush.

THE ANYBODIES



N.E. BODE



Potter-style magic meets Snickety irreverence in a saga of a girl swapped at birth and raised by “tragically dull” parents.

’80s CHIC



Shoulder pads are still waiting for their return, but other Reagan-era relics are back in vogue

LE TIGRE



Once mocked as Lacoste knockoffs, Le Tigre shirts ($48, 1-866-LETIGRE) now have fans in Justin Timberlake, Demi Moore and Kate Hudson.

AVIATOR SHADES



They’re back—again. Designer Michael Kors is putting them in stores ($135, 800-HBENDEL), and Brad Pitt will wear aviators onscreen in Ocean’s Twelve.

’80s BANDS



Britney may have called it quits, but Prince is going strong with one of the summer’s hottest concerts. Also touring: ’80s icons of angst the Cure. (Plus Morrissey has a new album!)

PREPPY CHIC

WHAT’S PINK AND GREEN AND COOL ALL OVER? (HINT: START TURNING UP THOSE COLLARS)

TERRY-CLOTH TOP



This Chanel-inspired top by AKA is a hit with celebs like Lindsay Lohan and Jessica Simpson ($198, http://www.intermixonline.com).

HALTER BIKINI



“It’s an all-American look with a touch of sex appeal,” designer Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss says of her bikini ($141, http://www.stylesection.com).

BEACH TOTE



Designer Eliza Gray’s bag—a fave of Kristin Davis—comes with a crystal-adorned pin. Choose a shell, a heart or an ever-so-preppy alligator. ($130, http://www.shopintuition.com)

THE SONGS



1) Locate pink iPod (the season’s sought-after color); 2) Download these tunes, tapped by PEOPLE music critic Chuck Arnold.

“99 PROBLEMS” Jay-Z



This Run-D.M.C.-like rocker will have you breaking out your old Adidas gear.

“TALK ABOUT LOVE” Brandy, featuring Kanye West

Breezy hip-hop soul that’s perfect for rocking the backyard barbecue.

“SUMMER SUNSHINE” The Corrs



A bouncy pop ditty as warm and bright as a day on the dunes.

“REDNECK WOMAN” Gretchen Wilson



This spunky, funny honky-tonker is the season’s hottest country single.

“LEAVE (GET OUT)” JoJo



Need a good-riddance anthem? Here’s one from the latest teen sensation.

“ONLY ONE” Yellowcard



The Cali quintet’s roaring, string-soaked soundtrack to a split.

“FLOAT ON” Modest Mouse



Crunchy guitar pop that will have you walking on air.

“TAKE YOUR MAMA” Scissor Sisters



An Elton-esque invitation to cut loose on a hot summer night.

THE DANCE



Born on the streets of L.A., the stomping, wildly kinetic hip-hop dance “krumping” was invented by performer Tommy “the Clown” Johnson to entertain inner-city kids, who popularized it in dance “battles.” Missy Elliott and OutKast have featured it in videos, and Madonna is performing krump-inspired choreography on tour. “It’s this amazing movement that’s kind of tribal meets hip-hop,” says trend watcher Kim Hasreiter of Paper magazine. Director David LaChappelle is turning Krumped, his filmfest-winning short, into a full-length documentary and says that krumpers, who often wear tribal-inspired makeup, signal a return to hip-hop’s old-school roots: “They are sort of reacting to the bling-bling, big money, in-your-face mogul rap music. This is their underground.”

THE FLIP-FLOPS



This season designer H. Stern took the humble flip-flop and turned it into a $17,000 diamond dazzler. A bit much? Try these pedi-ready styles:

1) Yellowbox pride thong, $47; http://www.flipfloptrunkshow.com;

2) Lily Holt pink topaz thongs, $195; http://www.blissworld.com;

3) Aquagirl spring flip-flop, $14; http://www.flipfloptrunkshow.com;

4) Jimmy Choo Cynthia sandal with Swarovski crystals, $595; 1-866-J-CHOO-US.

THE PHONE



Time for a phone upgrade. The LG VX7000 (available from Verizon this week, $179) can record and send up to 30 15-sec. video clips. A built-in swivel camera snaps photos and LCD screens show them off. All that plus Internet compatibility—totally off the hook.

THE DISH



At the Astor Hotel’s Metro Kitchen + Bar in Miami you’ll find Cameron Diaz, Lenny Kravitz and this Spicy Octopus Carpaccio with Serrano Chiles and Kimchi Soy. Or, the intrepid can try it at home:

OCTOPUS:



5 thin slices, boiled for a few seconds

SLAW:



1 oz. julienned seedless, skinned cucumber



5 oz. each julienned red and yellow peppers



.25 oz. thin-sliced serrano chile pepper

SAUCE:



1 oz. soy sauce



½ tsp. kimchi juice



½ tsp. rice water vinegar



½ tsp. yuzu juice

Combine sauce ingredients. Roll the octopus long end to long end and arrange on plate. Top with serrano slices. Toss slaw ingredients with sauce and place in the center of plate. Drizzle remaining sauce over octopus and serve.

THE TV SHOW



Grab the first-season DVD right now if you’re behind, because Nip/Tuck‘s sophomore run (FX, Tuesdays, 10 p.m. ET) is the latest watercooler prerequisite—and it would take all day to catch you up on the lurid lives of plastic surgeons Sean (Dylan Walsh, left) and Christian (Julian McMahon). Nip is smart, sexy, witty, soapy, gruesome—and never, ever boring.

COOL ETCETERA

DIVA



Wicked Tony winner Idina Menzel brings rock and roll edge to Broadway. Plus, she’s married to Taye Diggs. Lucky witch.

SUNSCREEN



Go goo-free: MD Skincare’s 30 SPF wipe-on pads ($30 for 60; http://www.mdskincare.com) are ultrahandy.

BLOG



Defamer.com’s scorching Hollywood gossip holds the famous’s feet to the fire.

INDIE RICKS



Haven’t swum since Jaws? Get vicarious summer thrills with Riding Giants, an exhilarating documentary about big-wave surfers (July 9) and Open Water, a chiller about scuba divers stranded in shark-infested seas (Aug. 6).

HIPPIE CHIC

IN FASHION, THE ’60S ARE BACK (AGAIN), BUT WITH A 21ST-CENTURY TWIST—AND PRICE

BEADED COVER-UP



Designer Monisha Jaising for Tabla puts a new spin on a flowy fave ($245, http://www.scoopnyc.com).

METALLIC SANDALS



Way cooler than Earth Shoes but just as comfy, these Birkenstock-esque slip-ons are from Kors by Michael Kors ($150, http://www.shopkitson.com).

TIE DYE



Did Survivor‘s Rupert kick-start this craze? C&C California tees ($60, http://www.shopbop.com) are a hit among L.A.’s



hippie hipsters.

HALTER



Celebs like Paris Hilton and Kate Beckinsale (left) dig Inga; Melero’s halter top ($191, http://www.girlshop.com).

Michelle Tauber. Rachel Felder, Sona Charaipotra and Rennie Dyball in New York City, Kelly Williams in Chicago, Jon Warech in Miami, Marisa Laudadio, Alison Singh Gee, Rebecca Gross and Kwala Mandel in Los Angeles