Style Watch

best looks of the week
MAXI DRESSES
BEST HEMLINE
Kourtney Kardashian in a Robert Rodriguez dress, Chanel bag and Christian Louboutins in West Hollywood.
BEST LACE
Rachel Zoe in a Miguelina dress, Nina Runsdorf necklace and Christian Louboutins at a Hamptons benefit.
BEST STRAPLESS
Jessica Szohr in a DKNY dress at a DKNY Sunglass Soiree in New York City.
FAB FINDS FOR LESS!
STARS LOVE A BARGAIN
These stylish steals are all under $100!
SELENA’S HEAD-TO-TOE LOOK:
Hat: $12 + Shirt: $16 + Handbag: $25 + Cargo Jeggings: $20 = $ 73!
Dream Out Loud by Selena Gomez kmart.com
$68!
Topshop
Embroidered bandeau maxi; topshop.com
$35!
Asos
Egg-shape shift dress; asos.com
$50!
Zara
Tulip-skirt dress; zara.com for stores
$88!
Necessary Objects by Ady Gluck
Cotton dress; fredflare.com