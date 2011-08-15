Style Watch

GET MORE STAR FASHION EVERY DAY!

best looks of the week

MAXI DRESSES

BEST HEMLINE

Kourtney Kardashian in a Robert Rodriguez dress, Chanel bag and Christian Louboutins in West Hollywood.

BEST LACE

Rachel Zoe in a Miguelina dress, Nina Runsdorf necklace and Christian Louboutins at a Hamptons benefit.

BEST STRAPLESS

Jessica Szohr in a DKNY dress at a DKNY Sunglass Soiree in New York City.

FAB FINDS FOR LESS!

STARS LOVE A BARGAIN

These stylish steals are all under $100!

SELENA’S HEAD-TO-TOE LOOK:

Hat: $12 + Shirt: $16 + Handbag: $25 + Cargo Jeggings: $20 = $ 73!

Dream Out Loud by Selena Gomez kmart.com

$68!

Topshop

Embroidered bandeau maxi; topshop.com

$35!

Asos

Egg-shape shift dress; asos.com

$50!

Zara

Tulip-skirt dress; zara.com for stores

$88!

Necessary Objects by Ady Gluck

Cotton dress; fredflare.com