Style Watch

best looks of the week

POP OF CHAMPAGNE

BEST SPARKLE

ANNE HATHAWAY in a silk embroidered Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo sandals at a premiere in Sydney.

BEST TIERS

LEA MICHELE in a Giorgio Armani cocktail dress at the 5th Annual Billboard Women in Music Awards in New York City.

BEST SHEATH

JENNIFER LOPEZ in a Hervé Léger by Max Azria dress and Brian Atwood pumps at an appearance in Los Angeles.

PARTY JEWELRY

Mix it up and pile it on! Bring on the bling like these trendsetting stars

MIXED METALS

Candy-colored and iced-out cocktail rings look fresh with a solid-hued frock.

1. A.B.S. BY ALLEN SCHWARTZ

Pavé-encrusted dome ring, $95; bloomingdales.com

2. AMI CLUBWEAR

Flower ring, $18.99; amiclubwear.com

3. H&M

Cocktail ring, $5.95; hm.com for stores

BRIGHT BRACELETS

Stack up gold, silver, brass and bejeweled bangles to give your LBD an instant boost.

1. LUX ACCESSORIES

Rhinestone bangles, $18 each; 866-589-5395

2. EXPRESS

Circular-stone bracelet, $25; express.com

3. LISA FREEDE JEWELRY

Stud stretch bracelets, $48 each; CZ cut-bead bracelet, $160; lisafreede.com

4. LUX ACCESSORIES

Rhinestone bangles, $24 for set of two; 866-589-5395

LAVISH LAYERS

Pair a statement bib necklace with dainty chains for a modern take on accessorizing this season.

1. LUX ACCESSORIES

Rhinestone necklace, $32; 866-589-5395

2. A.B.S. BY ALLEN SCHWARTZ

Multichain necklace, $175; select Lord & Taylor stores

Celebrity MARKETPLACE

Check out the latest launches from these famous designers—just in time for the holidays

WILLIAM RAST FOR TARGET

Justin Timberlake and pal Trace Ayala are bringing their collection to Target with a line of trendy clothing for men and women hitting stores on Dec. 19.

Military jacket, $59.99; target.com

MARIAH CAREY FOR HSN

This month the singer (and mom-to-be) launches an exclusive lifestyle brand, which includes affordable footwear, jewelry and a limited-edition perfume.

1. Suede bootie with faux fur, $129.90; hsn.com

2. Crystal-pavé butterfly ring, $49.95; hsn.com

JEWELMINT

Actress Kate Bosworth has teamed up with celeb stylist Cher Coulter to create a jewelry club of their custom designs. The membership includes a monthly gift-wrapped piece for only $29.99.

From Her Line!

Casati necklace, $29.99; jewelmint.com

Pharaoh bracelets, $29.99 for two; jewelmint.com