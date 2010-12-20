Style Watch
best looks of the week
POP OF CHAMPAGNE
BEST SPARKLE
ANNE HATHAWAY in a silk embroidered Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo sandals at a premiere in Sydney.
BEST TIERS
LEA MICHELE in a Giorgio Armani cocktail dress at the 5th Annual Billboard Women in Music Awards in New York City.
BEST SHEATH
JENNIFER LOPEZ in a Hervé Léger by Max Azria dress and Brian Atwood pumps at an appearance in Los Angeles.
PARTY JEWELRY
Mix it up and pile it on! Bring on the bling like these trendsetting stars
MIXED METALS
Candy-colored and iced-out cocktail rings look fresh with a solid-hued frock.
1. A.B.S. BY ALLEN SCHWARTZ
Pavé-encrusted dome ring, $95; bloomingdales.com
2. AMI CLUBWEAR
Flower ring, $18.99; amiclubwear.com
3. H&M
Cocktail ring, $5.95; hm.com for stores
BRIGHT BRACELETS
Stack up gold, silver, brass and bejeweled bangles to give your LBD an instant boost.
1. LUX ACCESSORIES
Rhinestone bangles, $18 each; 866-589-5395
2. EXPRESS
Circular-stone bracelet, $25; express.com
3. LISA FREEDE JEWELRY
Stud stretch bracelets, $48 each; CZ cut-bead bracelet, $160; lisafreede.com
4. LUX ACCESSORIES
Rhinestone bangles, $24 for set of two; 866-589-5395
LAVISH LAYERS
Pair a statement bib necklace with dainty chains for a modern take on accessorizing this season.
1. LUX ACCESSORIES
Rhinestone necklace, $32; 866-589-5395
2. A.B.S. BY ALLEN SCHWARTZ
Multichain necklace, $175; select Lord & Taylor stores
Celebrity MARKETPLACE
Check out the latest launches from these famous designers—just in time for the holidays
WILLIAM RAST FOR TARGET
Justin Timberlake and pal Trace Ayala are bringing their collection to Target with a line of trendy clothing for men and women hitting stores on Dec. 19.
Military jacket, $59.99; target.com
MARIAH CAREY FOR HSN
This month the singer (and mom-to-be) launches an exclusive lifestyle brand, which includes affordable footwear, jewelry and a limited-edition perfume.
1. Suede bootie with faux fur, $129.90; hsn.com
2. Crystal-pavé butterfly ring, $49.95; hsn.com
JEWELMINT
Actress Kate Bosworth has teamed up with celeb stylist Cher Coulter to create a jewelry club of their custom designs. The membership includes a monthly gift-wrapped piece for only $29.99.
From Her Line!
Casati necklace, $29.99; jewelmint.com
Pharaoh bracelets, $29.99 for two; jewelmint.com