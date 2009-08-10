Style Watch

Get More Celebrity Fashion Every Day



PEARL PARADE



Stars are piling on the pearls—and the look is anything but stuffy

TOPSHOP



Draping pearl necklace, $60; topshop.com

FOREVER 21



Multistrand pearl necklace, $14.90; forever21.com for stores

RUMOR



Layered pearl necklace, $32; shoprumor.com

SIMPLY VERA VERA WANG



Grey glass pearl and rhinestone necklace, $48; kohls.com for stores

YOCHI



Gold pearl and mixed chain necklace, $99; 212-947-7826

MILEY’S FAVORITE THINGS

The star—who just launched a new clothing line with designer Max Azria for Wal-Mart—dishes on her fashion and beauty must-haves

JUICY COUTURE



3.4-oz. eau de parfum, $85; 800-555-7467

CONVERSE



Chuck Taylor All Star, $45; converse.com

“The Bahamas are so relaxing”

CHAPSTICK



Classic Cherry, $1.59; available at drugstores nationwide

“I’ve written, like, 1,000 quotes all over my shoes. I look down and I am inspired”

“I am a ChapStickaholic”

MARC BY MARC JACOBS



“Croc of Q Lil Riz” hobo, $278; nordstrom.com

“I bought it while I was in Georgia filming The Last Song”

MILEY’S DESIGN DEBUT!

MILEY CYRUS & MAX AZRIA



Buffalo plaid tunic ($12), pleated tank ($7) and high-waist shorts ($12); 800-925-6278

“I wanted to make it edgy but also appropriate for girls my age”