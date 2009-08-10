Style Watch

Get More Celebrity Fashion Every Day
PEARL PARADE
Stars are piling on the pearls—and the look is anything but stuffy
TOPSHOP
Draping pearl necklace, $60; topshop.com
JUST $14.90!
FOREVER 21
Multistrand pearl necklace, $14.90; forever21.com for stores
RUMOR
Layered pearl necklace, $32; shoprumor.com
SIMPLY VERA VERA WANG
Grey glass pearl and rhinestone necklace, $48; kohls.com for stores
YOCHI
Gold pearl and mixed chain necklace, $99; 212-947-7826
EXCLUSIVE!
MILEY’S FAVORITE THINGS
The star—who just launched a new clothing line with designer Max Azria for Wal-Mart—dishes on her fashion and beauty must-haves
JUICY COUTURE
3.4-oz. eau de parfum, $85; 800-555-7467
CONVERSE
Chuck Taylor All Star, $45; converse.com
“The Bahamas are so relaxing”
CHAPSTICK
Classic Cherry, $1.59; available at drugstores nationwide
“I’ve written, like, 1,000 quotes all over my shoes. I look down and I am inspired”
“I am a ChapStickaholic”
MARC BY MARC JACOBS
“Croc of Q Lil Riz” hobo, $278; nordstrom.com
“I bought it while I was in Georgia filming The Last Song”
MILEY’S DESIGN DEBUT!
MILEY CYRUS & MAX AZRIA
Buffalo plaid tunic ($12), pleated tank ($7) and high-waist shorts ($12); 800-925-6278
“I wanted to make it edgy but also appropriate for girls my age”