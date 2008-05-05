Style Watch

Get More Celebrity Fashion Every Day



NIGHT AT THE OPERA



Stars hit a high-fashion note at the Metropolitan Opera’s opening-night gala sponsored by Yves Saint Laurent in N.Y.C. April 21

DIANE KRUGER in a chiffon YSL Couture dress.

LEIGHTON MEESTER in a silk charmeuse YSL dress.

GINNIFER GOODWIN in a silk YSL dress.

EVA MENDES in a chiffon YSL evening gown.

WINNER’S CIRCLE

Let ‘er Ripa! Mixing an adorable Marc by Marc Jacobs dress with killer heels, Kelly Ripa gets her look just right for a TV appearance in N.Y.C. April 17.

Behind the Seams

SIMPSON SISTER SPECIAL

JESSICA’S BEAUTY SPREE



While recording her upcoming album in Nashville, Jessica Simpson stopped by makeup mecca the Cosmetic Market, where she purchased several items. We’re sure beau Tony Romo approves.

Tarte 24/7 Lip Sheer ($14), Bourjois blush ($14) and RevitaLash conditioner ($149.50); thecosmeticmarket.com.

ASHLEE & PETE

FASHION FACE-OFF

The newly engaged lovebirds are doing one thing separately—their new fashion collections. Here’s how to tell them apart

INSPIRATION

“I always have my fans in mind. My style shows through, and I think they will appreciate that.”

“My ideas come from my head and my heart. It’s not about using my name or my status.”

THE CLOTHES

Ashlee Simpson for Wet Seal zebra top and Little Miss Obsessive tee ($19.50 each); wetseal.com.

Clandestine Industries by Pete Wentz hoodie ($68) and tank ($28); nordstrom.com.

KRISTEN BELL’S FAVORITE THINGS

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star has no problem recalling a few of her fashion and beauty faves

“I’m a big fan of LipFusion. I keep one in every purse”

Jimmy Choo Lumiere patent leather sandal, $585; jimmychoo.com

Jenni Kayne black taffeta shorts, $275; 310-860-0123

“These pink shoes are so comfortable and super hot”

LipFusion Color Shine, $38; sephora.com

“I’m loving Jenni Kayne’s designs. They’re so unique”

“It gives me color without having to put on a whole face”

Benefit Georgia face powder, $28; benefitcosmetics.com

Jenni Kayne silk top, $355; 310-860-0123

WOULD YOU WEAR THIS?

Eye-catching accessories are all the rage, but they are a little bit out there. People.com readers make the fashion calls on whether they’d wear these dramatic looks

NICOLE RICHIE‘S



Balenciaga stilettos



73% NO

NATASHA BEDINGFIELD’S



Riot clutch by Jimmy Choo



41% YES

EVA LONGORIA PARKER’S



Super-high YSL platforms



48% YES

MARY-KATE OLSEN’S



Marc Jacobs headband



98% NO