Style Watch

The Empire Strikes



This romantic waistline is high and mighty fancy, festooned with metallic thread, sequins and glittering gems

Actress ISLA FISHER in Matthew Williarn on at a N.Y.C film premiere.

Boston Legal‘s LAKE BELL in Plenty by Tracy Reese at a film festival in Nantucket.

RACHEL McADAMS in Behnaz Sarafpour at a film premiere in N.Y.C.

BEYONCE in Alberta Ferretti at the 5th Annual BET Awards in L.A.

WHAT WAS SHE THINKING?



All aboard? Eva Mendes is normally on track with fashion but got derailed by her accessories at the L.A. premiere of Secuestro Express.

WHEN IN AROMA: They haven’t worked together, but Courteney Cox Arquette and Jessica Alba share a similar scentsibility—both are fans of Aromafloria’s new Sensory Fusion line of aromatherapeutic home and bath products. They previewed items scented with green tea, which is said to promote tranquility, and lemongrass, to balance the immune system. Apparently, all’s well that smells well….



Aromafloria Sensory Fusion, $18-$28; http://www.aromafloria.com

N.Y. STYLE: HBO’s Entourage is all about LA., but in the most recent episode Adrian Grenier’s character Vince was touting the Big Apple. The shirt he wore in the scene where he dangled from wires with Mandy Moore is by Barking Irons, a line of tees featuring original artwork based on 19th-century Manhattan. Vince Vaughn and Rosario Dawson are fans of the line, as is Grenier, who wears them out and about….

IT SUITS THEM: Is it just a fluke that Drew Barrymore and Lindsay Lohan own necklaces from Alex Woo’s Vegas collection—or does it have to do with luck? Both. The actresses are currently working on films with “luck” in the title. Barrymore, who has a spade chain, just finished filming Lucky You, and Lohan, who wears a club pendant, is awaiting the release of her new movie Just My Luck. Coincidence? As a matter of fact, yes….



Alex Woo 14k gold Spade necklace, $298; http://www.alexwoo.com

EYE CANDY: In N.Y.C. to work on her campaign for Estée Lauder’s pleasures fragrance, Gwyneth Paltrow listed some of her own pleasures of the season: cooking in the outdoor wood-burning oven at her London home, spending time at the beach and rediscovering an old passion: “I’m having a Ray-Ban resurgence,” she says. “Years ago, I wore Wayfarers, but now I’ve been wearing old-school Aviators all summer.”

TURKISH DELIGHTS



It’s too early for Indian summer, so why not take a Turkish approach to the still-sultry days of August? Celebs like Mischa Barton and Nicole Richie have all beat the heat by donning these light, airy tops, tunics, skirts, baby-doll dresses and shorts by Taka Wear. Each item is handmade from brightly patterned cotton and silk fabrics normally used for traditional Turkish head scarves. The one-size-fits-all pieces are finished with a decorative edging known as Oya



(Turkish lace) and come in a colorful drawstring pouch with a scented sachet. Barton in the Taka Wear baby-doll top (left), $75; caftan (above), $100; vest (right), $85; http://www.shopintuition.com

DEJA DUKE



Jessica Simpson is no stranger to short shorts and cowboy boots. But Eva Longoria? Guess this look was meant for walking…off with.

This Just Skin



Manhattan dermatologist Patricia Wexler is a secret weapon for celebrities and socialites. But she’ll take a more “dermocratic” approach with her new skin-care line, which will be sold at Bath & Body Works stores starting Oct. 19. “The fun is being able to get this technology to every person,” says Wexler, whose 19-item Patricia Wexler M.D. line fights the effects of MMPs (collagen destroying enzymes). For those who can’t wait, the six-product Starter Kit makes its debut Sept. 19.



Patricia Wexler M.D. Universal Anti-Aging Cleanser, $18; No-Injection Wrinkle Smoother, $45; and MMPi Skin Regenerating Serum, $55; at patriciawexlermd.com Oct. 19. Starter Kit, $45, available Sept. 19.