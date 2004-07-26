Style Watch

All White Now

How to follow suit without looking like you’ve caught Saturday Night Fever? Copy celebs’ modern cuts and flashy accessories

WINNER’S CIRCLE



I, Robot star Bridget Moynahan is probably too modest to be thinking, “I, Look Stunning in this Narciso Rodriguez dress,” at the film’s L.A. premiere, but she does.

Behind the Seams

WAISTING AWAY: A comfy elastic-waist skirt can be a girl’s best friend during Thanksgiving and the impending expansion of pregnancy. That might explain why Julia Roberts had several of L.A. designer Sage Machado’s hand beaded and embroidered skirts sent to her on the set of her film Ocean’s Twelve. The hippie-esque creations are also worn by Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson and Meg Ryan, who think they’re to tie-dye for….



Sage’s one-of-a-kind skirts, $310; Belle cosa, 310-550-9300.

HIP TO BE SQUARE: People who travel in celebrity circles—like Brittany Murphy, Ashley Olsen (she wears two of them layered) and Robert De Niro (who bought several for his daughter Drena)—are buying Dara Dax’s square necklaces. Available with diamonds or without, the unusual pendants will be a-round for a while….



14-yellow-gold Dara Dax necklace,$395; Jennifer kaufman,310-854-1058.

FAN OF THE TAN: It appeared to be all sunny skies for Christina Applegate on the set of Anchorman, where she plays newswoman Veronica Corningstone. That might have something to do with the spray-on tan booth she visited weekly and the Cargo Cosmetics bronzing powder used on her face. Since it was supposed to be the ’70s, her makeup artist, Kimberly Greene, opted for the decade’s golden complexion. “We were all tan then,” says Greene. “And she loved the idea. She was into it.”…

WHAT SPIDER-WOMAN MIGHT WEAR?: Irish pop singer Samantha Mumba caught a bit of attention with her own web at the London premiere of Spider-Man 2-in a $4.5 million, 424-carat diamond dress by British designer Scott Henshall, which she wore with a 21-carat, $500,000 ring (both made with ice supplied by Dali Diamonds). “It’s the world’s most expensive dress,” says Henshall, who used 3,476 diamonds in total for the frock. After snaring photographers on the red carpet, she took it off. “You can’t sit in it,” adds Henshall. “She had to crouch in the car on the way over.”



Samantha Mumba at London’s Spider-Man 2 premiere.

Cutoffs: A Shorts Story



Once upon a time (okay, only a few months ago), cutoff miniskirts were the coolest form of casual chic. But no more, thanks to notable trendsetters like Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Jessica Parker, who are sporting the shorts version in a longer, more relaxed style. Isn’t this what summer dressing is all about—no hemming about what to wear?

NAME DROPPING

Ashton Kutcher,



the onetime Von Dutch devotee (and follower of their trucker hat trend), is now favoring Smith’s scripted moniker. Originally launched as a denim line back in 1906, the label’s modern incarnation has been as womenswear and, most recently, men’s hats, tees and sweatshirts. It goes without saying why Jada Pinkett Smith is a fan—maybe fellow aficionados like Halle Berry, Britney Spears and Cindy Crawford just like playing the name game.



Smith’s women’s cotton tees, $42, and trucker hat, $38; http://www.shopkitson.com

Members Only

Here’s an insider’s tip most celebs don’t even know about—some of their favorite cosmetics come from Alcone, a small New York City shop where their makeup artists flock. If you want to cover your tattoos like Angelina Jolie does or get Beyoncé’s glittery eyes, then join Alcone’s new Beauty Club, which will send you 12 months of the stars’ beloved products along with makeup advice from the pros. Ah, the privileges of membership.



Beyoncé’s fave Fireworks kit arrives month 7 of Alcone’s Beauty Club, $24.95 a month; http://www.alconebeautyclub.com