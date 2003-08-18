Style Watch

Fine Lines



Stars of all stripes are making waves with the nautical classic—taking it from prepster to hipster in sexy tops (Jessica Simpson, Kim Cattrall) and sleek dresses (Mary J. Blige, Aisha Tyler). Aside from showing off toned bodies and beautifully buffed skin, this season’s stripes “make me feel patriotic,” says Gabrielle Union. How to keep this summer standby looking au courant? Blige’s stylist, Atiba Newsome, recommends catchy accessories and a bit of attitude: “Just jazz it up with a belt or scarf.” But don’t go overboard: Stick to one striped piece at a time and you’ll be as cruise-worthy as these celebs.

behind the seams

winner’s circle



At the Teen Choice Awards, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos pulled off a fresh look perfect for a glitz-fest focused on the young and the nubile. In a formfitting crepe dress by Jiwon Park set off by a kicky bag and sandals, she played up her assets without losing her grown-up cool. In a word: awesome.

WILD ABOUT HARRY



The girls on Sex and the City know a thing or two about the finer things. So when it came time to pick an engagement ring for Charlotte from Harry Goldenblatt, Kristin Davis rang up another Harry—Harry Winston. Three knuckle-dusters (all emerald-cut, per Davis’s request) were promptly sent to the set. Swept up in the fantasy, the actress chose the heftiest—5.2 carats in platinum. Retail price: $185,000. That’s about 370 pairs of Manolos, in Sex-speak….

TAILOR-MADE



In the upcoming movie First Daughter, Katie Holmes glams it up at the Inaugural balls for her dad, the Prez. Vera Wang happily agreed to design four fab gowns for her outings, but there was a wrinkle: Though Holmes’s character was scripted to visit a Wang boutique in D.C., the designer doesn’t have an outpost there. Happy ending—the crew built a fake in Georgetown in one day, and Vera Wang was played by…Vera Wang. “It was a huge stretch,” she jokes….

REVERSE CHIC: Who says stars are designer junkies? Not Drew Barrymore, who’s perfected retail therapy on a budget. On July 18 she hit American Eagle’s store in New York City and scooped up a black parka for $98 and $48 cargo corduroys in two colors. Days later she returned to snare eight tees (at $17.50 per), saying they’d look fab inside out. (Next up: J.Lo at the local mall?)

Makeover of the week



Tara Reid, famous for letting it all hang out, covered it up at the Teen Choice Awards. Reid looked very Park Avenue in Oscar de la Renta’s brocade dress with Christian Louboutin slingbacks—and minus the trademark eyeliner. “We wanted a Veronica Lake on the weekend look,” says makeup artist Nick Barose. (Could the ladylike look signal a change in her party-girl behavior?)

Baby Faces



How do Halle Berry and Christina Applegate get that glow? Both credit Kinara Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum, which is packed with extracts including algae, sage and green tea, plus exfoliating acids. At $45 for 1 oz., it “makes your skin as smooth as the day you were born,” Berry has said. Peeling back the years….



Kinara Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum; Kinaraspa.com

Western Style



On the comeback trail: the crushable straw cowboy hat. Passé last summer, it’s back in the saddle again—protecting Kim Raver and others from skin-withering rays on city streets and at Euro retreats like Ibiza. (A long way from home on the range….)