Style Watch

Toe Shoes



For the modern vamp, this spring is open season—open-toe season, that is. Right now Hollywood style-setters are glamming it up with saucy peep-toe shoes—sexy, feminine and updated with a flattering narrow heel. “The peep-toe is the perfect transitional shoe,” says Jorja Fox’s stylist Susie Crippen. “It’s not completely open, so you can wear it almost year-round—and it looks as good with jeans as it does with a dress.” The current crop features bright colors and pretty bows girly enough to induce giddiness. “The design and color of my Marc Jacobs shoes captures the look of spring,” sighs a besotted Molly Sims. “I love them!” Something else to rave about: the way those peek-a-boo toes show off the knock-’em-dead pedicure.

behind the seams

Street Chic

En route to an eco-project meeting, Jewel dressed for success by trading her pop-star duds for a Louis Verdad polo dress with ankle-tie sandals: a sleek, sexy upgrade that shows stripes and curves do mix.

DRAGON LORE: “Wishknot” pendants from Cartier’s Asia-inspired Kiss of the Dragon collection are celebdom’s jewels du jour. Julia Stiles and other stars wore the pendants ($2,900 and up) at a New Yorkers for Children benefit at Cartier on May 6. A ruby-tipped silk cord threaded through the design invokes good luck—and allows the wearer to make one special wish. Perfect for Oscar night, no?…

TRUFFLE TREATMENT: It’s no wonder that Jennifer Aniston has luxe locks: Her longtime stylist Chris McMillan anoints her luscious mane with Alterna Private Reserve White Truffle Luxury shampoo ($78 for 10.1 oz.—kaching!) and conditioner ($102 for 10.1 oz.). Why is the exotic potion so pricey? Seems that ounce for ounce, the white-truffle extract from Italy is more expensive than platinum. Of course la bella Jennifer, who loves the stuff, doesn’t have to pay: She gets it gratis from Alterna….

CLOSET CASE: A self-described “fashion addict,” actress Lisa Rinna launched her fabulous new emporium Belle Gray in Sherman Oaks, Calif., last week, and 300 of her nearest and dearest came to check the goodies How did Rinna know what to put on the shelves? “I walked into my closet and just made a list of all the brands that I absolutely love, like Tracy Reese,” confesses the shop-till-you-drop girl. Why play the field if you’ve found your passion?

Gina, Wilder



At an L.A. TEEN PEOPLE event, Christina Aguilera flaunted her new dark do, channeling ’50s-era bombshell Gina Lollobrigida. The “Dirrty” difference: Aguilera’s brick-red lips and multiple piercings.

Heads and Tails



The easiest of updos has gone upscale: Whether it’s low and chic (Jamie King, Joy Bryant) or high and flirty (Gisele Bündchen, Nicole Kidman), the ponytail is ready for its close-up. Says Harry Josh of the Space Salon (creator of Bündchen’s pony): “I was inspired by her new bangs and Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. It’s a modern take on a sexy ’60s look that works on any type of hair.” Note: Glossy locks and perfect bone structure are helpful. And some major bling—like Nicole’s $350,000 earrings—doesn’t hurt either.

Ugg for all seasons



Seen on legions of celebrities in cold weather, sheepskin-lined Ugg boots are lending a rugged touch to spring’s leggy looks—especially in L.A. Comfort is the selling point—it’s hard to leave that coziness in the closet, even though bikinis are around the corner. Could this be the summer of Uggs?



Classic Short Boot in Sand, $110; http://www.nordstrom.com

Secrets of a Geisha, Revealed?



Celebs are exploring their inner Geishas thanks to Maria McElroy, a painter turned perfumer who studied essential oils in Japan. Fragrances in McElroy’s Geisha Premium Collection are said to promote well-being and boost sexual allure. Proof? Stars with mystique to spare (Parker Posey, Patricia Arquette, Ali MacGraw) are trailing clouds of Geisha.



Geisha’s Noire, Blanche and Rouge by Aroma M, $50; http://www.aromam.com