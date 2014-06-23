Style Tracks

Red Carpet Report: The Stars’ Best and Boldest Looks

Shailene Woodley at the premiere of The Fault in Our Stars in N.Y.C. in a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren Collection evening dress with David Yurman earrings and her own necklace.

‘Shailene has really been embracing color lately. I love a simple dress in a striking hue, like this summery yellow’

—ILARIA URBINATI, WOODLEY’S STYLIST

Cate Blanchett at the premiere of How to Train Your Dragon 2 in Sydney in a Chanel dress.

Beyoncé at the Chime for Change event in N.Y.C. in a custom silk Gucci jumpsuit and Gucci shoes.

Jordana Brewster at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles in a Peter Pilotto dress with Jimmy Choo sandals.

THE CMT MUSIC AWARDS

Miranda Lambert at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville in a Celia Kritharioti minidress with a Tyler Alexandra clutch and earrings and rings by Djula and Yeprem Jewellry.

Nicole Kidman in a Giambattista Valli Couture dress and Elie Saab heels.

Carrie Underwood in a Roberto Cavalli dress with Q by Pasquale shoes and John Hardy earrings.

‘The dress was rock-and-roll glam, and Miranda loved that the belt was platinum— like the title of her new album!’

—TIFFANY GIFFORD, LAMBERT’S STYLIST

SPIKE TV’S GUYS CHOICE AWARDS

Jessica Alba at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards in N.Y.C. in a David Koma dress with a Diane von Furstenberg clutch and Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Olivia Munn in a J. Mendel dress with a Monica Rich Kosann clutch, EF Collection jewelry and Brian Atwood shoes.

Chrissy Teigen in a Three Floor dress with a Kotur clutch and Melinda Maria jewelry.

Jennifer Hudson at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C. in a KaufmanFranco gown.

Everyone’s Wearing …

White Lace

THESE STARS PICKED THE FEMININE FABRIC FOR A WALK DOWN THE RED CARPET RATHER THAN THE AISLE

‘White lace doesn’t have to look bridal. We styled Chloë’s gown with loose curls, delicate jewelry and sandals for a youthful vibe’

—NELL KALONJI, MORETZ’S STYLIST

Troian Bellisario at a Pretty Little Liars party in L.A. In a Three Floor dress and Alexandre Birman sandals.

Sofia Vergara at a screening of Chef in N.Y.C. In a Zuhair Murad dress, a silver clutch and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Heather Graham at the A+E Networks Upfront in N.Y.C. In an ALC top and pencil skirt and nude ankle-strap heels.

Kate Beckinsale at the opening night of Macbeth in N.Y.C. In a Monique Lhuillier dress, a Kotur clutch and Casadei sandals.

Chloë Grace Moretz at a dinner party for Clouds of Sils Maria in Cannes In a Chanel dress and Chopard jewelry.