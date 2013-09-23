Stars Come Out for Fashion Week

Actresses (from left) Jessica Alba, Allison Williams and Bella Thorne at Diane von Furstenberg during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City on Sept. 8.

Katie Holmes at the presentation of her line Holmes & Yang on Sept. 9.

Bono, daughter Jordan Hewson and model Christy Turlington Burns at Edun, a label the singer started with wife Ali Hewson, on Sept. 8.

Kanye West and Solange Knowles at Alexander Wang on Sept. 7.

Kerry Washington (in Stella McCartney) at the Project Runway finale on Sept. 6.

Rihanna at the Opening Ceremony show on Sept. 8.

Victoria Beckham at her Spring 2014 runway show on Sept. 8.

Jessica Biel at a Dior event at Saks Fifth Avenue on Sept. 6.

The designer tweeted a photo of her husband, David Beckham, and 2-year-old Harper, who elicited a smile from Anna Wintour.

Stars (from left) Kelly Osbourne, Christina Hendricks, Stacy Keibler and Molly Sims at Zac Posen on Sept. 8.