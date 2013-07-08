Star Tracks

TOTS ABOUT TOWN!
MARCHING WITH MOM
New York City, June 24
The day after working the red carpet in a leather gown for the premiere of The Heat, a slightly more dressed-down Sandra Bullock (still in heels!) heads out with her son Louis.
MOM’S A STAR, SO WHAT?
Hollywood, June 20
Jennifer Lopez celebrates with boyfriend Casper Smart and her less-than-impressed 5-year-old twins, Emme and Max, as she’s awarded the 2,500th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
BOYS’ NIGHT
Sydney, June 24
Russell Crowe’s cutest red carpet accessories are sons Tennyson, 7 (left), and Charles, 9, at the premiere of Man of Steel.
HIP KID
Brentwood, Calif., June 20
Reese Witherspoon and her shopping buddy, 9-month-old son Tennessee, make a color-coordinated pair.
ON THE SET!
BLUE BELLE
Malibu, June 21
Cobalt-clad actress Olivia Wilde is glamorously wind-swept during a seaside photo shoot.
MAN OF ACTION
New York City, June 18
Former Twilight werewolf Taylor Lautner takes his career to new heights, performing some of his own stunts for the action thriller Tracers in a Manhattan park.
SEEING DOUBLE
New York City, June 22
Andrew Garfield (right) practices his moves alongside his Spidey stunt man.
THAT TICKLES!
New York City, June 24
Cameron Diaz and Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau goof around while filming The Other Woman in Chinatown.
SURFER GIRL
Kauai, Hawaii, June 19
Jada Pinkett Smith flaunts her rock-hard abs on a family vacay, where she was spotted taking surfing lessons.
HAPPY HARRY
Northumberland, U.K., June 22
Prince Harry flashes a smile at a friend’s wedding, where the guest list included his current girlfriend Cressida Bonas as well as his ex Chelsy Davy.
WRAPPED UP IN BEN
New York City, June 23
Melissa McCarthy gets a congratulatory bear hug from Ben Affleck at the C. Wonder-hosted afterparty for her new comedy The Heat.
MUSIC MOGULS
New York City, June 21
Single-name star seating only! Adele and Jay-Z catch up at the Pierre Hotel while attending a luncheon honoring Columbia Records label head Rob Stringer. Neil Diamond, John Legend and John Mayer (not pictured) also joined the festivities.
SMILE AND WAVE
New York City, June 21
This Is 40 director Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann take on the concrete jungle via taxi cab, goofily posing for pics around the city.
IRISH INTERLUDE
New Ross, Ireland, June 22
Caroline Kennedy and son Jack Schlossberg mark the 50th anniversary of her dad JFK’s visit to the Emerald Isle.
SIDE-SPLITTER!
Shanghai, June 23
Jessica Chastain shows a little leg in her floor-length gown at the Shanghai International Film Festival.
DATE WITH DAD
New York City, June 20
John Travolta escorts daughter Ella Bleu, 13, to the premiere of his latest action flick, Killing Season.
TWO THUMBS UP
Warsaw, June 23
Sir Paul McCartney greets fans from a Hotel Bristol balcony a day after his Out There tour stop in Poland.