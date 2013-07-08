Star Tracks

TOTS ABOUT TOWN!

MARCHING WITH MOM

New York City, June 24

The day after working the red carpet in a leather gown for the premiere of The Heat, a slightly more dressed-down Sandra Bullock (still in heels!) heads out with her son Louis.

MOM’S A STAR, SO WHAT?

Hollywood, June 20

Jennifer Lopez celebrates with boyfriend Casper Smart and her less-than-impressed 5-year-old twins, Emme and Max, as she’s awarded the 2,500th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

BOYS’ NIGHT

Sydney, June 24

Russell Crowe’s cutest red carpet accessories are sons Tennyson, 7 (left), and Charles, 9, at the premiere of Man of Steel.

HIP KID

Brentwood, Calif., June 20

Reese Witherspoon and her shopping buddy, 9-month-old son Tennessee, make a color-coordinated pair.

ON THE SET!

BLUE BELLE

Malibu, June 21

Cobalt-clad actress Olivia Wilde is glamorously wind-swept during a seaside photo shoot.

MAN OF ACTION

New York City, June 18

Former Twilight werewolf Taylor Lautner takes his career to new heights, performing some of his own stunts for the action thriller Tracers in a Manhattan park.

SEEING DOUBLE

New York City, June 22

Andrew Garfield (right) practices his moves alongside his Spidey stunt man.

THAT TICKLES!

New York City, June 24

Cameron Diaz and Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau goof around while filming The Other Woman in Chinatown.

SURFER GIRL

Kauai, Hawaii, June 19

Jada Pinkett Smith flaunts her rock-hard abs on a family vacay, where she was spotted taking surfing lessons.

HAPPY HARRY

Northumberland, U.K., June 22

Prince Harry flashes a smile at a friend’s wedding, where the guest list included his current girlfriend Cressida Bonas as well as his ex Chelsy Davy.

WRAPPED UP IN BEN

New York City, June 23

Melissa McCarthy gets a congratulatory bear hug from Ben Affleck at the C. Wonder-hosted afterparty for her new comedy The Heat.

MUSIC MOGULS

New York City, June 21

Single-name star seating only! Adele and Jay-Z catch up at the Pierre Hotel while attending a luncheon honoring Columbia Records label head Rob Stringer. Neil Diamond, John Legend and John Mayer (not pictured) also joined the festivities.

SMILE AND WAVE

New York City, June 21

This Is 40 director Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann take on the concrete jungle via taxi cab, goofily posing for pics around the city.

IRISH INTERLUDE

New Ross, Ireland, June 22

Caroline Kennedy and son Jack Schlossberg mark the 50th anniversary of her dad JFK’s visit to the Emerald Isle.

SIDE-SPLITTER!

Shanghai, June 23

Jessica Chastain shows a little leg in her floor-length gown at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

DATE WITH DAD

New York City, June 20

John Travolta escorts daughter Ella Bleu, 13, to the premiere of his latest action flick, Killing Season.

TWO THUMBS UP

Warsaw, June 23

Sir Paul McCartney greets fans from a Hotel Bristol balcony a day after his Out There tour stop in Poland.