Star Tracks

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS!

Brooklyn, Aug. 25

COMING OUT OF HER SHELL

With three wig changes and a skimpy two-piece, Lady Gaga starts off the night with a splashy performance of her new song “Applause”—all just six months after having hip surgery.

SHE CAN’T STOP

Miley Cyrus sets tongues wagging with her quirky outfit and controversial duet with singer Robin Thicke. (For more on Miley’s transformation, go to page 24.)

STILL IN SYNC!

Cue the squealing girls: Justin Timberlake (center) brings together his ‘N Sync bandmates (from left, J.C. Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass) to celebrate his Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

BEST FRIENDS IN BLUE

“I wanted to do something simple but had a little bit of a bang,” says Best Pop Video winner Selena Gomez of her Atelier Versace gown. Looks like Best Female Video champ Taylor Swift (in Hervé Léger by Max Easier) got the navy memo too.

76% OF PEOPLE.COM READERS LOVED IT

KATY’S WALK ON THE WILD SIDE

Katy Perry proves she’s on the prowl along the red carpet in Emanuel Ungaro. She later unleashed her new hit “Roar” under the Brooklyn Bridge to close out the show.

REUNITED!

Montreal, Aug. 21

After splitting in January, Jennifer Lawrence and her X-Men costar Nicholas Hoult get affectionate in Lafontaine Park, where the actress (inset) lounged as she read Mockingjay, the final book in the Hunger Games trilogy.

TWIN THRILLS

Anaheim, Calif., Aug. 25

Jennifer Lopez lives it up with her twins Max and Emme, 5, on a train ride at Disneyland.

ADVANTAGE: OBAMA

Queens, Aug. 24

First Lady Michelle Obama takes her daughters Malia, 15, and Sasha, 12, courtside for Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the U.S. Open.

IN FULL BLOOM

Cleveland, Aug. 26

Katie Holmes gets a prim and proper makeover for her turn in the new movie Miss Meadows.

STYLES ONSTAGE

New York City, Aug. 23

Is 18,000 the estimated number of fans who flooded the streets to watch One Direction perform on Today? Or how many hair products singer Harry Styles uses to get his coif to stand up like that? (Answer: fans)

LOVE, ALL!

New York, Aug. 26

Engaged actors Jason Sudekis and Olivia Wilde get a grip at the U.S. Open tennis match between Serena Williams and Francesca Schiavone.

DADS ON DUTY

Saint-Tropez, Aug. 22

Proud papas Elton John (left) and David Furnish soak up the sun with their sons Zachary, 2, and 7-month-old Elijah.

KIDS AT HEART

Anaheim, Calif., Aug. 25

Jason Segal and girlfriend, actress Bojana Novakovic, are all grins during a date at California Adventure.

FAMILY DATE

East Hampton, N.Y., Aug. 24

Jon Bon Jovi bonds with daughter Stephanie and wife Dorothea at the Apollo in the Hamptons: A Night of Legends event.

PADDLE ON

Boston, Aug. 24

It’s smooth sailing for Gisele Bündchen and son Benjamin, 3, as the model mom navigates a family kayak trip down the Charles River.

DENIM DUO

Paris, Aug. 25

American Hustle actor (and fluent Francophile) Bradley Cooper keeps it casual for a dressed-down date in the park with his model girlfriend of six months, Suki Waterhouse. How do you say “we’re jealous” in French?

SQUEEZE IN!

Los Angeles, Aug. 24

John Travolta and Kelly Preston (center) meet up with Jenna Elfman (left) and Laura Prepon at the Church of Scientology’s Anniversary Gala.

IT’S A WRAP

Venice, Aug. 27

Mom Sandra Bullock snuggles up with son Louis, 3, on a water taxi while in town with George Clooney (not pictured) for the 70th Venice International Film Festival.