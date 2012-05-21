Star Tracks

TOP 12!

SPECTACULAR DRESSES AT THE MET BALL!

THESE FASHION HEAVY-HITTERS DAZZLED AT THE COSTUME INSTITUTE GALA FOR THE SCHIAPARELLI AND PRADA EXHIBITION

Beyoncé Knowles

The World’s Most Beautiful singer revealed her sexy curves in a supersheer Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown.

GWYNETH PALTROW

The sophisticated star shone in a silk Prada halter dress, Anna Hu jewelry and satin Prada pumps.

CAREY MULLIGAN

The stunning newlywed and gala cochair enchanted the crowd in head-to-toe Prada and Neil Lane diamonds.

CLAIRE DANES

Danes was a vision in white in an asymmetrical J. Mendel gown, Van Cleef & Arpels diamonds and Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.

EMMA STONE

Stone, who arrived with designer Alber Elbaz, accessorized her custom hand-embroidered Lanvin dress with Lanvin leather pumps.

CATE BLANCHETT

The actress made a dramatic entrance in an Alexander McQueen gown and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.

FLORENCE WELCH

A performer at last year’s Met gala, the risk-taking Welch wore the night’s wildest dress, a dramatic Alexander McQueen tiered gown, and matching heels.

JANUARY JONES

The svelte Mad Men star glowed on the red carpet in a structured Versace gown and vintage Cartier jewels.

SOFIA VERGARA

Known for showing off her curves, the Modern Family star dazzled in a metallic Marchesa gown and sophisticated Harry Winston jewels.

GINNIFER GOODWIN

The quirky fashionista turned heads wearing the season’s “it” tangerine hue in a Monique Lhuillier gown and Brian Atwood pumps.

CHRISTINA RICCI

Arriving with the designer himself, Ricci wowed the crowd in a Thakoon dress, Tiffany & Co. jewels and classic pointy-toe pumps.

DIANE KRUGER

Famous for being a fashion trendsetter, the actress made a grand entrance in a Prada gown and clutch and a Victorian Fred Leighton necklace.

CANADIAN CROSSING

Vancouver, May 5

Ryan Reynolds brings girlfriend Blake Lively for a visit to his hometown, where they took in the sights and reportedly dined with his mother, Tammy.

COURTSIDE CUTIE!

New York City, May 6

Alicia Keys, husband Swizz Beatz and their 18-month-old son Egypt cheer on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

SEALED WITH A KISS

San Marino, Calif., May 4

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, actor Austin Butler, stop for a smooch as they make their way through the Huntington Botanical Gardens.

CITY GIRL

New York City, May 6

“Got some exciting stuff to do here today,” tweeted Lea Michele about her visit to the Big Apple, where she filmed her hit TV show Glee and attended the Met gala.

FRESH PRINCE & PRINCESS

Seoul, May 7

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith dazzle at his Men in Black 3 premiere in South Korea.

MULTIPLE MCCARTNEYS

London, May 3

Sir Paul McCartney celebrated with his daughter Mary (right) at the launch of her new vegetarian cookbook Food. Also on hand were McCartney’s daughter Stella (left) and son James (far right).

TOP OF THE CLASS

Miami, May 5

Shaquille O’Neal towers at the Barry University graduation ceremony, where he received his doctoral degree in education.

GELLAR AND HER GAL

Beverly Hills, May 2

Expectant actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and 2-year-old daughter Charlotte display their similar fashion sense while out in town.

IT’S BABY JACKSON!

Paris, May 8

Charlize Theron keeps her newly adopted son Jackson close as she walks through the airport.