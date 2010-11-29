Star Tracks

DRESSING VROOM!

Stars rev up the red carpet with plumage and polka dots

FINE FEATHERS

London, Nov. 11

Harry Potter star Emma Watson makes a leggy appearance in Rafael Lopez for Atelier Mayer and Charlotte Olympia heels at the latest film’s U.K. premiere.

PLUM PERFECT

Hollywood, Nov. 13

Black Swan star Natalie Portman in a Lanvin gown, Jamie Wolf earrings and Stella McCartney platform sandals at the 2010 Governors Awards.

HOT SPOTS

Hollywood, Nov. 11

Heidi Klum showed her support for Project Runway runner-up Mondo Guerra by wearing his black-and-white creation to the Black Swan screening.

ENGAGED!

Overland Park, Kans., Nov. 13

Jessica Simpson, 30, showed off her five-carat ruby ring by Neil Lane at a meet and greet at Dillard’s. Flanked by two diamonds, the ruby, Simpson’s birthstone, “is the most romantic gem and very rare,” Lane tells PEOPLE. He adds that Eric Johnson, 31 (above), a former NFL player who popped the question after nearly six months of dating, “wanted the most beautiful, special ring.”

FAMILY TIES

New York City, Nov. 13

Proud papa Michael J. Fox with (from left) daughter Schuyler, 15, wife Tracy Pollan and daughter Aquinnah, 15, at his annual fund-raiser, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s.

HIP HOP!

Los Angeles, Nov. 14

Britney Spears and her son Jayden James, 4, make a stop at Toys R Us and then head for frozen yogurt.

ZIPPED UP

New York City, Nov. 15

Jennifer Aniston out and about in lower Manhattan.

FAN-TASTIC!

Los Angeles, Nov. 14

David Arquette shows his crazy love for the L.A. Lakers. The day before, his focus was on wife Courteney Cox Arquette (the couple announced their separation last month) at the Old Navy Presents Rock & EBowl benefit for the EB Medical Research Foundation.

SAND SIREN

Oahu, Hawaii, Nov. 9

Vanessa Hudgens shoots a scene for her film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

THE CMA AWARDS!

Nashville, Nov. 10

GONE COUNTRY

Gwyneth Paltrow (with Vince Gill) impresses the Nashville crowd while performing the title song from her movie Country Strong. Afterwards Paltrow told a well-wisher backstage, “I was scared!”

COUNTRY’S HOTTEST COUPLE!

The evening belonged to Miranda Lambert and fiancé Blake Shelton, who took home his and her Vocalist of the Year awards.

LOVE LOCK

It was a PDA-filled night for Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman, who got wrapped up in each other at the Capitol Records afterparty.

WATER WORKS!

IS SHE OR ISN’T SHE?

Los Angeles, Nov. 14

After TV host Jillian Barberie Reynolds tweeted congrats to Pink on her pregnancy (then later said it was a misunderstanding), the singer flaunts some curves in a bikini. Pink’s reps haven’t commented, but beachgoers noted that she skipped her usual surfing routine.

DROPPING IN

Los Angeles, Nov. 14

The Mentalist’s Simon Baker picks up some good vibrations out in the Pacific.

THRILL SEEKER

Hawaii, Nov. 14

Jada Pinkett Smith kicks her family getaway into high gear as she tries out wake surfing.

PARTY ON

New York City, Nov. 9

New mom Alicia Keys celebrates husband Swizz Beatz’s spread in GQ.

UP IN ARMS

Hollywood, Nov. 15

Christina Aguilera, who scores her first starring role in the film Burlesque, due Nov. 24, celebrates her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

FLASHBACK TO 1990

20 YEARS LATER!

Los Angeles, Nov. 12

The Baldwin brothers—from left, William, Stephen, Alec and Daniel—pose for a family portrait at a Lotus launch event.