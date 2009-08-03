Star Tracks

Jennifer Lopez

WORKIN’ IT ON-SET

New York City, July 16 & 18

A glowing Jennifer Lopez films a scene for her latest comedy The Back-Up Plan, in which she plays a woman desperate to get pregnant. Two days later the real-life mom-of-two shared a hands-on stroll with husband Marc Anthony.

MR. SMOOTH



Los Angeles, July 20



Jon Hamm as his alter ego, 1960s ad exec Don Draper, on the set of Mad Men.

HAPPY STRUT

New York City, July 16

Jennifer Aniston turns the sidewalk into a catwalk while filming her romantic comedy The Bounty.

GETTING HITCHED?

Los Angeles, July 20

Teri Hatcher marches to the altar filming Desperate Housewives.

A FINE BROMANCE!



Portofino, Italy, July 18



Boys will be boys! Close friends Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson engage in a hilarious (and wet!) wrestling match during their Italian getaway.

RYAN’S KISS & RIDE

Malibu, July 18

Ryan Phillippe shares a tender pit stop with girlfriend and Stop-Loss costar Abbie Cornish before speeding away on his motorcycle. The pair have been an item for more than two years.

BUNNY BUMP



Beverly Hills, July 17



“We’re like kids in a candy store,” said Hank Baskett, with pregnant wife Kendra Wilkinson (due in December), of their visit to baby boutique Bel Bambini.

THE NAME GAME



Brockton, Mass., July 18



They’re not married yet, but Kevin Jonas’ fiancée Danielle Deleasa is already getting committed to the name, sporting a “Mrs. Kevin Jonas II” T-shirt (her future mother-in-law has the “I” moniker) at a softball game benefiting their Change for the Children Foundation.

RUN VALERIE, RUN!



Sonoma, Calif., July 19



She lost 50 lbs. with Jenny Craig and exercise, then Valerie Bertinelli ran the 13.1-mile Napa-to-Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon in 2:12:19. “I’m full of pride,” Bertinelli told PEOPLE.

ZAC-IN-TRAINING



Vancouver, July 16



Zac Efron suits up for scuba lessons for his upcoming drama The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud.

LOWE IMPACT



Los Angeles, July 15



Sports fan Rob Lowe makes the ESPYs a family affair, posing with his sons, John, 13, and Matthew, 15.

WOW, WHITNEY!



London, July 14



Whitney Houston shines in Dolce & Gabbana while premiering tracks from her brand new album I Look to You.

CORPORAL COOPER



Shannon, Ireland, July 12



Bradley Cooper laughs it up with U.S. troops during a stop on his weeklong USO tour.

