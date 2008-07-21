Star Tracks

Get More Pics Every Day



STARS IN ITALY!

JEN & MARC



Portofino, July 6



Continuing their tour of Europe, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony step out sans twins (who joined them on the trip) to sightsee. That same day (inset), Lopez showed off her body after babies on a swim in the Ligurian Sea.

ELLEN & PORTIA



Rome, June 30



Ellen DeGeneres, who recently admitted that “planning a wedding is stressful,” enjoys some Roman-style R&R with fiancée Portia de Rossi.

CIAO, OPRAH!



Portofino, July 6



Oprah Winfrey, vacationing with friends including director Tyler Perry, hits up the local Louis Vuitton boutique.

TOMKAT & SURI



Telluride, Colo., July 4



Tom Cruise spends Independence Day with Katie Holmes and a flag-waving Suri. The day before, the actor turned 46, and to celebrate he flew in the Beckham bunch (Victoria, David and the boys) for the weekend.

KATE & LANCE’S FLIP-FLOP FUN



Pacific Palisades, Calif., July 5



Kate Hudson, with Lance Armstrong and one of his twin daughters, heads to a pool party at her mom Goldie Hawn’s house.

JIM & JENNY’S SWIMSUIT SWITCHEROO



Malibu, July 4



What a nut! Fun-loving Jim Carrey took a turn wearing Jenny McCarthy’s sexy one-piece on the beach. He doesn’t look half bad.

JONAS BROTHERS JAM



Toronto, July 3



Joe Jonas and his two bros promote their new Burnin’ Up tour at Toronto’s MuchMusic studios.

ANNE’S NEW HERO



Rome, July 7



When a reporter at a Get Smart press event asked Anne Hathaway if her split from Raffaello Follieri (now jailed on money laundering charges) was painful, costar Steve Carell quickly came to her rescue. “In my role of agent [for] Miss Hathaway,” said Carell, “I would like to say that she does not answer questions relating to this subject.”

ASHLEY TURNS 23



Maui, July 2



Ashley Tisdale celebrates her birthday while on vacation with boyfriend Jared Murillo.

WHOA, IT’S JAKE!



Hertfordshire, England, July 3



Jake Gyllenhaal is back in the saddle. The Brokeback Mountain star is training for his next film, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

BOYS OF SUMMER

MEKHI’S ANATOMY



Santa Monica, July 1



ER star Mekhi Phifer is the picture of health after his early-morning workout.

ANDY BALDWIN: AMERICAN HUNK



Malibu, July 2



Navy doctor, Ironman triathlete and star of The Bachelor‘s 10th season Andy Baldwin, who broke up with Marla Maples two months ago, shows off his stars, stripes—and muscles.

DIGG IT!



Malibu, July 4



Taye Diggs preferred paddle ball to the pool while partying at the Boost Mobile/Oronoco Project Beach House. “Don’t push me in, don’t push me in!” he joked with guests.

RIHANNA: FINE & FEATHERED



L.A., June 30



Rihanna goes undercover (inset) to film the video for her new single “Disturbia.”

FRESH-SCRUBBED DEPP



Little Halls Pond Cay, July 3



Johnny Depp, sailing near his private island in the Bahamas, looks years younger without his trademark scruff. He’s clean-shaven for his role in Public Enemies.

MARCIA’S PLAYDATE



Santa Monica, July 3



Marcia Cross makes a splash at a local park with 16-month-old twin daughters Eden and Savannah (not pictured).