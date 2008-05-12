Star Tracks

Get More Pics Every Day



PEOPLE.COM/PHOTOS

HALLE AFTER BABY!

Beverly Hills, April 27



Six weeks after giving birth to daughter Nahla, Halle Berry (in Dolce & Gabbana) attends her first event since becoming a mom—the Jenesse Silver Rose Awards and Auction Gala, a fund-raiser for families affected by domestic violence.

OPRAH & TOM



Telluride, Colo., April 25



Almost three years after his infamous couch-jumping, Tom Cruise hosts Oprah Winfrey at his Telluride home for a two-part Oprah special, airing May 2 and May 5, celebrating the actor’s 25 years since Risky Business.

JILLIAN & PATRICK



New York City, April 28



At his Made of Honor premiere, Patrick Dempsey works the carpet with his wife, makeup artist Jillian (in L’Wren Scott).

THE BROTHERS SUIT UP



Washington, D.C., April 26



At the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, the Jonas Brothers —Kevin, Nick and Joe—cause a fan frenzy on arrival. “It’s crazy,” said Nick of the pandemonium. “We never expected this.”

GWYNETH’S WEEKLONG FASHION TOUR DE FORCE

IN SONIA RYKIEL



Tuesday, April 22, Berlin



“I’ve always liked clothes, and it’s part of my job,” said Gwyneth Paltrow, 35, during her Iron Man promo tour. “It’s fun to dress up!”

IN PREEN



Wednesday a.m., April 23, Rome



On Tracy Anderson’s six-day-a-week resistance training and aerobics program, Paltrow is “in great shape,” says the trainer. “I tell her to show it off!”

IN GAULTIER PARIS



Wednesday p.m., April 23, Rome



“Trust me, I can’t always walk in those heels for long periods of time,” laughs Paltrow, here in Yves Saint Laurent platforms.

“When I work, I try to spruce it up a bit. It’s the only time for me to go out and get dressed up!”

IN BALMAIN



Thursday, April 24, London



Of her recent shoe obsession, Paltrow (in satin square-toe pumps) jokes, “I think I’m verging on an Imelda Marcos thing.”

IN STELLA MCCARTNEY



Monday, April 28, New York City



No longer on a macrobiotic diet, Paltrow “eats healthy and avoids processed foods,” says Anderson. “And she is an amazing cook!”

HER SKY- HIGH HEELS!



“My feet do hurt,” Paltrow admits.

Givenchy sandals in N.Y.C. April 7.

Christian Louboutin heels in Berlin April 22.

Dsquared2 stilettos in Rome April 23.

Alexander McQueen pumps in London April 24.

Givenchy boots in London April 24.

JESSICA’S NEW BABE



Los Angeles, April 22



Jessica Simpson excitedly holds a friend’s baby while sporting a Dallas Cowboys cap.

PEEKABOO BRITNEY



Tarzana, Calif., April 25



Britney Spears checks to see if the coast is clear before leaving a lesson with her voice coach.

JONAH SHAPES UP



Los Angeles, April 28



Can you hear the Rocky theme music playing as Superbad’s Jonah Hill goes for a run with his trainer?

JEN & VIOLET



Boston, April 24



After finishing up a day of filming her drama This Side of the Truth, Jennifer Garner makes time for her leading lady, 2-year-old daughter Violet.

PARTY GIRLS



Los Angeles, April 25



Access Hollywood’s Nancy O’Dell—who recently revealed that her mom, Betty, has ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease)—hosts close friends including Marlee Matlin, Jane Kaczmarek and Lisa Rinna at a dinner party at her house honoring all moms, cohosted by Pure & Natural.

ON SET WITH JOHN



New York City, April 26



John Travolta sports a new Fu Manchu mustache and (fake) tattoos to play a subway hijacker in his latest film The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3.