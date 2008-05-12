Star Tracks

Get More Pics Every Day
HALLE AFTER BABY!
Beverly Hills, April 27
Six weeks after giving birth to daughter Nahla, Halle Berry (in Dolce & Gabbana) attends her first event since becoming a mom—the Jenesse Silver Rose Awards and Auction Gala, a fund-raiser for families affected by domestic violence.
OPRAH & TOM
Telluride, Colo., April 25
Almost three years after his infamous couch-jumping, Tom Cruise hosts Oprah Winfrey at his Telluride home for a two-part Oprah special, airing May 2 and May 5, celebrating the actor’s 25 years since Risky Business.
JILLIAN & PATRICK
New York City, April 28
At his Made of Honor premiere, Patrick Dempsey works the carpet with his wife, makeup artist Jillian (in L’Wren Scott).
THE BROTHERS SUIT UP
Washington, D.C., April 26
At the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, the Jonas Brothers —Kevin, Nick and Joe—cause a fan frenzy on arrival. “It’s crazy,” said Nick of the pandemonium. “We never expected this.”
GWYNETH’S WEEKLONG FASHION TOUR DE FORCE
IN SONIA RYKIEL
Tuesday, April 22, Berlin
“I’ve always liked clothes, and it’s part of my job,” said Gwyneth Paltrow, 35, during her Iron Man promo tour. “It’s fun to dress up!”
IN PREEN
Wednesday a.m., April 23, Rome
On Tracy Anderson’s six-day-a-week resistance training and aerobics program, Paltrow is “in great shape,” says the trainer. “I tell her to show it off!”
IN GAULTIER PARIS
Wednesday p.m., April 23, Rome
“Trust me, I can’t always walk in those heels for long periods of time,” laughs Paltrow, here in Yves Saint Laurent platforms.
“When I work, I try to spruce it up a bit. It’s the only time for me to go out and get dressed up!”
IN BALMAIN
Thursday, April 24, London
Of her recent shoe obsession, Paltrow (in satin square-toe pumps) jokes, “I think I’m verging on an Imelda Marcos thing.”
IN STELLA MCCARTNEY
Monday, April 28, New York City
No longer on a macrobiotic diet, Paltrow “eats healthy and avoids processed foods,” says Anderson. “And she is an amazing cook!”
HER SKY- HIGH HEELS!
“My feet do hurt,” Paltrow admits.
Givenchy sandals in N.Y.C. April 7.
Christian Louboutin heels in Berlin April 22.
Dsquared2 stilettos in Rome April 23.
Alexander McQueen pumps in London April 24.
Givenchy boots in London April 24.
JESSICA’S NEW BABE
Los Angeles, April 22
Jessica Simpson excitedly holds a friend’s baby while sporting a Dallas Cowboys cap.
PEEKABOO BRITNEY
Tarzana, Calif., April 25
Britney Spears checks to see if the coast is clear before leaving a lesson with her voice coach.
JONAH SHAPES UP
Los Angeles, April 28
Can you hear the Rocky theme music playing as Superbad’s Jonah Hill goes for a run with his trainer?
JEN & VIOLET
Boston, April 24
After finishing up a day of filming her drama This Side of the Truth, Jennifer Garner makes time for her leading lady, 2-year-old daughter Violet.
PARTY GIRLS
Los Angeles, April 25
Access Hollywood’s Nancy O’Dell—who recently revealed that her mom, Betty, has ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease)—hosts close friends including Marlee Matlin, Jane Kaczmarek and Lisa Rinna at a dinner party at her house honoring all moms, cohosted by Pure & Natural.
ON SET WITH JOHN
New York City, April 26
John Travolta sports a new Fu Manchu mustache and (fake) tattoos to play a subway hijacker in his latest film The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3.