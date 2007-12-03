Star Tracks

Get More Pics Every Day



OWEN’S BIRTHDAY GETAWAY

HAWAII, NOV. 18 Owen Wilson hit the shores of Maui for his 39th birthday—the day before, the actor had breakfast with Woody Harrelson, and on the big day hit the beach with brother Luke Wilson. Later that evening, the group gathered for a celebration at Owen’s Maui home. Just a few days earlier, Owen and girlfriend Le Call (inset) took a sandy stroll closer to home in Malibu.

TORONTO, NOV. 17 Drew Barrymore and Justin Long stop to take a photo for some tourists—who didn’t recognize the famous couple.

NEW YORK CITY, NOV. 17 Two-year-old Matilda clearly takes her fashion cues from dad Heath Ledger, as the pair spend an afternoon strolling in SoHo.

HOLLYWOOD, NOV. 17 Patrick Dempsey offers his Enchanted costar Amy Adams a sweet treat at the premiere of their Disney flick. “He lights up a room,” Adams gushed to PEOPLE about her onscreen prince. “He’s so charming and so funny.”

NEW YORK CITY, NOV. 14 Jessica Alba and Hayden Christensen make a striking pair at the premiere of their thriller Awake.

LAS VEGAS, NOV. 16 Only Eva Longoria Parker can make partying with your parents seem cool. The actress hit LAX nightclub with mom Ella and dad Enrique.

NEW YORK CITY, NOV. 15 Mary-Kate Olsen stood tall in head-to-toe Giambattista Valli at the 7th on Sale gala. But just four days later, Olsen was hospitalized for a kidney infection. Her rep told PEOPLE, “She’s resting comfortably.”

LOS ANGELES, NOV. 16 If you fall off a horse: Eight weeks after a motorcycle accident left them slightly injured, George Clooney and girlfriend Sarah Larson go out for a ride.

LAS VEGAS, NOV. 17 Barbra Streisand is surrounded by well-wishers—(from left) Rhea Perlman, Sylvester Stallone, husband James Brolin, Danny DeVito, Tracey Edmonds, Bruce Willis, Eddie Murphy, Kevin Spacey, Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher and Streisand’s pooch—after her performance at the grand opening celebration of Planet Hollywood’s Resort & Casino.

NEW YORK CITY, NOV. 16 Run, Lucy, Run! Lucy Liu kicks it into high gear while filming her TV show Cashmere Mafia in Madison Square Park.

LAS VEGAS, NOV. 14 Nick Lachey and girlfriend Vanessa Minnillo, who share the same birthday (Nov. 9), blow out their candles together while celebrating at club LAX—the pair left at 3 a.m. to keep the party going at Noir Bar.

BROOKLYN, NOV. 14 Brooke Shields gets a well-toned leg up while filming her new NBC series Lipstick Jungle.

NEW YORK CITY, NOV. 17 Hayden Panettiere and little brother Jansen, 13, strike a pose while hitting the Big Apple Con comic book convention.

NEW YORK CITY, NOV. 16 Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley and Blake Lively brave the chilly weather to shoot a picnic scene for their hit drama series.