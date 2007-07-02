Star Tracks

Get More Pics Every Day PEOPLE.COM/PHOTOS

HANDS-ON PARENTS



NEW YORK CITY



In town for the premiere of A Mighty Heart, Angelina Jolie gives a lift to Zahara and Shiloh June 16. The day before, Maddox piggybacked with Brad Pitt to theme restaurant Mars 2112. “They played video games in the arcade,” says an onlooker.

SAINT-TROPEZ, FRANCE, JUNE 18 Beyoncé and Jay-Z ease into the good life, vacationing on the French Riviera.

SANTA MARGHERITA LIGURE, ITALY, JUNE 16 Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster celebrate their wedding day on the Italian coast. “Best wedding ever,” says friend of the couple Alan Sewell. “Rod and Penny were very happy.”

EL MIRAGE, CALIF., JUNE 13 White hot: Jennifer Aniston struts her stuff while shooting an ad for Smartwater in the desert.

LONDON, JUNE 16 Giddyup! Prince William horses around during a charity polo match at the Ham Polo Club.

LONDON, JUNE 14 Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe opts for cricket over Quidditch during an outing with friends at a local park.

CLEVELAND, JUNE 14 Talk about having it all! Tony Parker celebrates an NBA championship win and MVP award with his No. 1 fan, fiancée Eva Longoria. (The two are set to wed next month in France.)

SAINT-TROPEZ, FRANCE, JUNE 14 Perfecting that Saint-Tropez tan? Nicollette Sheridan basks in the South of France sun with fiancé Michael Bolton.

NEW YORK CITY, JUNE 18 Heidi Klum shows that dad Seal is never far from her mind (nice shirt!) while strolling in the city with their 21-month-old son Henry.

LOS ANGELES, JUNE 14 Isaiah Washington tries out the collar on the set of The Least of These. Of his post-Grey’s Anatomy life, Washington tells PEOPLE, “In the coming months, all I’m working on right now is trying to focus on day-to-day life.”

BEVERLY HILLS, JUNE 14 Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore (in YSL) glam up for a night out at an Yves Saint Laurent pool party benefiting Center Dance Arts.

HAWAII, JUNE 14 Beach babes Meg Ryan and daughter Daisy True enjoy some Mommy-and-me time.

SANTA BARBARA, JUNE 17 Marcia Cross and husband Tom Mahoney are all smiles as they bring 3-month-old twins Eden and Savannah to be baptized. “I call them Pumpkin Pie, Daffodil, Buttercup—anything that is sweet,” Cross said of her daughters.