Star Tracks

HOLLYWOOD, MARCH 3 Lindsay Lohan meets members of the African Children’s Choir at a one.org event to help eradicate poverty. The kids sang, George Clooney gave a speech, and Keira Knightley and Heath Ledger schmoozed. Not talking? Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres, who avoided each other all night.

MIAMI beach, MARCH 1 Ben Affleck joins Matt Damon at Cuban restaurant Larios. They’ll reunite onscreen as costars for the first time since 1999’s Dogma in an untitled biopic about lawyers fighting to overturn a murder conviction.

PARIS, MARCH 1 Brad Pitt heads to flying lessons at a local airport, fresh from a ride on his new Ducati motorcycle. Three days later Pitt boarded a Berlin-bound flight with Angelina Jolie and their kids Maddox, 4, and Zahara, 14 months.

SANTA MONICA, MARCH 4 Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen hit the Independent Spirit Awards together to watch actors including Felicity Huffman and Philip Seymour Hoffman pick up their hardware.

SAN REMO, ITALY, MARCH 2 Italian TV personality Victoria Cabello shows her amore for Orlando Bloom at a local music festival, where the actor made a guest appearance.

NEW YORK CITY, FEB. 28 Dave Chappelle mugs with Mike Myers at a bash for his documentary Dave Chappelle’s Block Party. Chappelle abruptly left his hit Comedy Central show last year but says, “Soon I’ll be back to the drawing board.”

L.A., FEB. 28 “It took me, like, eight hours to get down [the runway],” said an Azzaro-clad Mischa Barton of her skintight gown at the star-studded GM Ten fashion show. The annual event benefits celebrities’ charities of choice.

MAUI, MARCH 2 Britney Spears and Kevin Federline enjoy a stroll with 5-month-old son Sean Preston.

NEW YORK CITY, MARCH 3 Three weeks before her March 28 Broadway debut in Three Days of Rain, a sunny Julia Roberts runs errands around town.

NEW YORK CITY, MARCH 2 Colin Farrell goes the whole nine to shoot a scene for his crime drama Pride and Glory. The actor, who plays on the NYPD football squad in the film, hung an Irish flag on his trailer door at the Coney Island set.

BEVERLY HILLS, MARCH 1 Melissa Etheridge added her autograph to the guitar for auction at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Unforgettable Evening, which benefited the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

THE BIG ISLAND, HAWAII, FEB. 25 Harrison Ford plays the wading game with girlfriend Calista Flockhart’s 5-year-old son, Liam.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, MARCH 2 His hands were full, but his feet were free: After a Starbucks run, country star Keith Urban summons the walk signal before crossing the street.

LOS ANGELES, MARCH 2 Mask 2: If she could turn back time … Cher might not choose to leave an L.A. spa before finishing her facial treatment.

For more celebrity photos, go to http://www.people.com or AOL (Keyword: People)