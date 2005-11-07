Star Tracks

WINNIPEG, CANADA, OCT. 24



Even as a 19th-century outlaw, Brad Pitt cleans up nice. The actor suited up to play the title character in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

NEW YORK CITY, OCT. 23



Hey Mr. DJ, put her record on: Madonna and her producer Stuart Price let loose during a guest turn in the deejay booth for the MisShapes dance party at nightclub Luke and Leroy. The singer was plugging her new CD. Confessions on a Dance Floor.

WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND, OCT. 20



Prince William (wearing No. 3) tackles an assault course during Royal Military Academy Sandhurst’s rigorous recruitment process. “The last thing I want to do is be mollycoddled,” says His Royal Cadet, who will follow younger brother Harry’s military footsteps in January.

LONDON, OCT. 24



One exception to the “No white after Labor Day” rule? Kirsten Dunst‘s stunning Vivienne Westwood dress, which she wore to the British premiere of Elizabethtown.

Guess who’s dressed for HALLOWEEN!



Costume or not? The answers (listed at the bottom of the page) may frighten you.

NEW YORK CITY, OCT. 23



Part mobster (gold chain, open shirt), part gangsta (headscarf), part Elvis (silver shades), all for charity, James Gandolfini readies for the ride home after cochairing a Dream Halloween bash that raised more than $500,000 for the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIF., OCT. 23



At camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times’ Halloween Carnival, Jerry O’Connell happily heads off to read to kids after playing Clifford the Big Red Dog. “It was so hot, man!” said the Crossing Jordan star of his getup.

LOS ANGELES, OCT. 21



Posh Spice dressed as new Sesame Street resident Puffleupagus? Nope. Victoria Beckham is just strutting her colorful, everyday style while put shopping. she’s visiting the West Coast for the L.A. spring fashion shows.

LOS ANGELES, OCT. 22



Now that’s hot! Tyra Banks kicks off the Halloween edition of her talk show posing as Paris Hilton. The host topped off her four-hour transformation with a tiara and a stand-in Tinkerbell.

NEW YORK CITY, OCT. 23



Though he’s dressed as a Port Authority cop, it’s all in a day’s work for Nicolas Cage on his first day of filming Oliver Stone’s as-yet-untitled movie about 9/11.

BURBANK, CALIF. OCT. 19



UNICEF ambassador Alyssa Milano dons a bindi and a traditional Bangladeshi sari for a screening of the documentary The Concert for Bangladesh Revisited with George Harrison and Friends.

1. Costume 2. Costume 3. Not 4. Costume 5. Costume (but not for Halloween—he’s on a movie set) 6. Not

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIF., OCT. 22



Kate Hudson gives her 9-month-old son Ryder a boost during a break from shooting her new romantic comedy You, Me and Dupree.

LIFE SWAP

HOLLYWOOD, OCT. 18



Who’s that escorting Paris Hilton to L.A. club Element? None other than oil heir Brandon Davis—the ex-boyfriend of…

…Mischa Barton, with Paris’s former pal Nicole Richie the same night at a T-Mobile launch party in Hollywood. Hilton was also at the bash but kept her distance from the pair, instead cozying up to another companion, Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos III.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, OCT. 21



When it comes to big sister Jessica Simpson, Ashlee is happy to share the spotlight—and the seating—at the release party of her sophomore album, I Am Me, held at O-Bar.

SANTA MONICA, OCT. 20



Alias star Michael Vartan—who seemed to have bitten the dust earlier this season—resurfaces to film a kissing scene with onscreen paramour (and real-life ex)Jennifer Garner. So will Vartan return? ABC wouldn’t comment.

BEVERLY HILLS. OCT. 21



Charlize Theron (wearing Ralph Lauren) chats with Sweet November costar Keanu Reeves at the American Cinematheque Award gala, where they cheered on the honoree: their Devil’s Advocate costar Al Pacino.