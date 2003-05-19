Star Tracks

Jewel roped in her on-again sweetie, rodeo champ Ty Murray, who toted the pop star’s pup in New York City. A source confirms that the couple, who split in March, recently reconciled. Jewel’s new CD, 0304, is due in June.

In Manhattan Julianne Moore (left) and Renée Zellweger teamed up at the Revlon Run/Walk for Women benefiting cancer research.

Demi Moore looked radiant at the opening night of Broadway’s Salome, starring Al Pacino. The actress plays an ex-Angel gone bad in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, opening June 27.

Nice rebound! Her breakup with Ashton Kutcher last month hasn’t slowed down Brittany Murphy, who cozied up to her manager Jeff Kwatinetz at a Lakers play-off game in L.A. (According to a source, the two are now dating.) The actress stars in Uptown Girls, a drama opening in August.

While shopping in Manhattan, Angelina Jolie finally found Mr. Write: her 21-month-old adopted son Maddox, who seems to have gotten an early start on his Mommy-and-me memoirs. The actress reprises her role as the British archaeologist in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, the sequel to her 2001 blockbuster, due this July.

A Starsky is born: Ben Stiller was sweating to the oldies on the L.A. set of Starsky and Hutch, a big-screen adaptation of the 1970s TV show. Stiller plays workout-crazed cop Dave Starsky.

Tom Hanks, his wife, Rita Wilson, and Rosie O’Donnell gave each other a hand at the Broadway opening of Gypsy. The actor recently wrapped the adventure film The Polar Express.

In Pasadena Reese Witherspoon showed off her maternal shape while shooting scenes for Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, due July 2. During a recent Tonight Show appearance, the actress confirmed that she is expecting her second child.

Natalie Portman ambled with Y Tu Mama Tambien star Gael Garcia Bernal, who was visiting the Cranford, N.J., set of Large’s Ark, a drama written and directed by Scrubs actor Zach Braff, who stars opposite Portman.

Tee speech: In Greenville, S.C., Dixie Chick Natalie Maines let her T-shirt do the talking at the band’s first gig since her controversial anti-Bush comments March 10 in London. There was only a smattering of boos from the mostly supportive crowd.

Pitch meeting: After throwing out the first pitch at a Blue Jays-Angels game in Toronto, Colin Farrell stuck around to do some jay-talking with mascot Diamond. The actor is in town filming A Home at the End of the World, a drama.

Lap of luxury: Selma Blair’s one-eyed pooch Wink, part corgi, part Jack Russell terrier, didn’t mind going belly up in L.A. The actress begins filming the romantic comedy Hating Her with Johnny Knoxville this summer.

Turning the L.A. premiere of his comedy Daddy Day Care into a family outing, Eddie Murphy, with wife Nicole, kidded around with son Myles, 10, and daughters Zola, 3, and Shayne, 8. (The couple’s other two daughters, Bria, 13, and Bella, 1, aren’t pictured.)

Susan Sarandon played her favorite role—supportive mom—at a softball game in New York City, where she and her 11-year-old son Miles cheered on her older son, Jack, 14. (Dad is actor Tim Robbins.) The actress is taking a break between projects.