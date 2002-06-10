Star Tracks

Sole man Macaulay Culkin walked tall in Manhattan while filming Party Monster, a drama based on ’80s party promoter and convicted murderer Michael Alig.

Al and the family: Not one to lose sleep over the opening weekend performance of his new film Insomnia, the Godfather Al Pacino hit the streets of New York City with longtime love Beverly D’Angelo and their 16-month-old twins, Olivia and Anton.

Nice threads. You, too! On their humanitarian trip to Africa, singer Bono and Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill donned the attire of Wamali villagers. “I enjoy our debates,” said Bono. “He is a tough Irish-American, and I am a tough Irishman.”

Pretty in pout: Proving that her latest hit CD Irresistible is aptly titled, Jessica Simpson collected kisses from a pair of cheeky pals at an L.A. party. Simpson, who got engaged to Nick Lachey of 98° earlier this year, has yet to announce a wedding date.

Brooks and fun: Winning her first Academy of Country Music Award (for top female vocalist) was “kind of surreal” for Martina McBride, who relied on Ronnie Dunn (with Brooks & Dunn partner Kix Brooks, right) to keep her steady at the Arista/RCA afterparty in L.A.

Sharon Stone and Iman came through in the clutch at AIDS charity amfAR’s auction during the Cannes Film Festival, playfully pawing at the diamonds around the neck of Elizabeth Taylor.

Even a Brad hair day couldn’t disguise Brad Pitt at a Lakers-Kings play-off game in L.A. The bushy-bearded look is for his upcoming sci-fi flick Last Man, which begins shooting this fall.

Papa is a strollin’ Stone: Mick Jagger and son James, 16 (Mum is ex Jerry Hall), bagged a little quality time as they shopped a deux in London. The rocker, 58, begins his next Rolling Stones tour Sept. 5.

Up, up and away: Air apparent Christina Applegate, who next plays a flight attendant in A View from the Top, flew the friendly skies at a beach in Santa Monica. The comedy, which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, is due in October.