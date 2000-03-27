Star Tracks

Cruella intentions: A skunk-haired Glenn Close (as Cruella De Vil, with costar Tim Mclnnerny) saw things in black and white on the London set of 102 Dalmatians, the sequel to 1996’s 101.

He didn’t leave behind any lingerie in Manhattan’s famously bra-strewn honky-tonk Hogs & Heifers, but Sir Paul McCartney danced with barmaid Michele Gascoigne to Jerry Lee Lewis’s “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” after the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, “I said, ‘Mr. McCartney, we have a tradition that only women can dance on the bar,’ ” Gascoigne reports, ” ‘but we’re willing to make an exception—for one very special knight.’ ”

Show me the movie! Among stars promoting their upcoming films at ShoWest, the movie-theater industry’s convention in Las Vegas, were Bill Murray (above), who introduced Charlie’s Angels Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore (Murray plays Bosley); Brooke Shields (far left) and Sandra Bullock, who pitched Black & White and 28 Days, respectively; and Mel Gibson (right), who chided the crowd, “Buy, buy, buy!” while touting The Patriot, his Revolutionary War film.

Ursula Andress (left), who was married to director John Derek from the late ’50s to the mid-’60s, and Bo Derek, who was hitched to him from 1974 until his death in 1998, bonded in Rome, where Andress lives.

Pokémom: Toting the latest in kids’ backpacks, working mom Michelle Pfeiffer, who next stars in the summer thriller What Lies Beneath, picked up her daughter Claudia Rose and son John from school in L.A.

So, Russell, how many times have you seen Freaky Friday? Movie buds Jodie Foster and Oscar nominee Russell Crowe, whom Foster will direct in the upcoming drama Flora Plum, stocked up on supplies in L.A.

Now here’s something you wouldn’t see the Queen doing: She may not wear a crown, but Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Phillips, 18, showed plenty of mettle when she bungee-jumped off a bridge near Queenstown, New Zealand.