Star Tracks

Jerry Maguire’s Jonathan Lipnicki rose to the challenge of beating 7’1″ hoopster Shaquille O’Neal in Virtual Arena at the GameWorks opening in Orange, Calif. Says Lipnicki: “I’m sure glad they made my [player] taller than Shaq’s.”

Angelina Jolie (Gia) put a hole-hearted effort into filming a scene on the New York City set of The Bone Collector, due next year.

In Manhattan, Robin Williams, Christopher Reeve and Paul Newman helped raise $1.4 million for the American Paralysis Association. “We [met] at Juilliard in 1974,” Reeve says of best pal Williams. “Our first big movies came out around the same time. I was Superman and Robin was Popeye. So much for our Juilliard training.”

Jim Carrey, in character as comic Andy Kaufman for the biopic Man on the Moon, organized a busload of cast-mates (including Courtney Love) for a ride in Manhattan.

Michael Douglas escorted his mom, Diana Darrid, to a human-rights dinner in L.A., which raised more than $500,000.

There was a good deal of Shakin, going on when Prince Andrew visited Samoa. “Have I got it right?” asked the duke of York, who gave in to happy feet after being named Chief Seiuli ali’i (“Paramount Cheif”) during a ceremony. Far from having enough, the prince made clear he wanted Samoa: “I think I could come and live here quite happily,” said he.

The trouble with Harry: After recently sustaining what St. James’s Palace dismissed as a “minor bruising” during a rugby game, Prince Harry, 14, returned to his boarding school, Eton, with a smile on his face and his arm in a sling.

Grammy-winning songbird Amy Grant took a rehabilitated bald eagle—which had been hit by a car—under her wing as she prepared to release it to the skies at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center in Minneapolis.

Jackie Chan, the high-kicking action hero who plays an inspector in Rush Hour, didn’t put up much of a fight when members of the local constabulary playfully detained him while he was in London promoting the flick.