Star Tracks

At the star-studded Bob Dylan tribute at Madison Square Garden in New York City, even some of the audience signed autographs. That’s Scan Lennon, 17, the aspiring musician son of John and Yoko, who was on a busman’s holiday.

During his 27 years as a political prisoner in South Africa, Nelson Mandela missed the weddings of his other three children. But the proud father gave away the bride when daughter Zindzi. 31, married Zweli Hlongwane, 27. in a Methodist ceremony in Johannesburg.

So what if it gets a lousy 13 miles per gallon? Not many civilians can boast of owning a U.S. Army High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle—better known as a Humvee—perhaps the only car tough enough for Arnold Schwarzenegger and wife Maria Shriver, on the town in L.A.

Not that Annette Funicello needs a reason to visit her pals at Disney, but the icing on the cake came when Mickey, with his trademark fixed grin, helped the charter Mouseketeer celebrate her 50th.

Melrose Place’s Grant Show (right) and his best ghoul rang in Halloween with a little Monster Mashing at Universal Studios in L.A. Alas, the event wasn’t staged in the creepiest spot on the lot: the house where Alfred Hitch-pock filmed Psycho.