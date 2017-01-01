Star Tracks

Anita Hill, preaching to the converted about sexual harassment, opened a conference on women’s issues—titled Women Tell the Truth—in New York City. Many attendees wore buttons that read GRADUATE OF THELMA AND LOUISE FINISHING SCHOOL.

Mickey Rourke tipped the scales at 177 lbs. and¾ oz.(must be the new Fu Man-chu mustache) before his second professional boxing match in Miami Beach. Rourke managed a draw after four desultory rounds against Francisco Harris, an auto mechanic. Talk about a tune-up fight.

Gregory (Tap) Hines (left) formed an-opening-night sandwich with costars Tonya Pinkins and keith David at a party for Jelly’s Last Jam, the new Broadway musical about jazz pioneer Jelly Roll Morton.

Nicole Kidman and husband Tom Cruise went to the L.A. premiere of Year of the Comet, a romantic comedy. Their own romantic adventure film, Far and Away, opens May 22.

Here come the Judds: Delta Burke (left) joined Mother Judd, Naomi, and daughters Wynonna and Ashley at a Nashville bash for Wynonna’s hit “She Is His Only Need.” Burke was in town shooting the opening for her fall sitcom, Delta.