Star Tracks

That’s Shelley Long doing Mildred Williams, a character she created onstage in the ’70s, for Bob Hope’s Super Bowl Party, airing on NBC, Jan. 21.

Princess Di, the slimmest and sleekest of beached Wales, frolics with son Harry, 4, in the Virgin Islands. William, 6, also vacationed, but Charles stayed in England.

Sen. Lloyd Bentsen lob-bies at the Senators’ Cup, a three-day tournament at Scotts-dale, Ariz. He captained the Democrats, who whipped the GOP 72 games to 31.

Ringo Starr, fresh from a drug-and-alcohol rehabilitation clinic, drums up a new career for himself as Mr. Conductor on Shining Time Station, a new PBS kiddie show.