Star Tracks

Doing the Cannes-Cannes: France’s film festival drew Nick Nolte and local fave Gérard Depardieu, above, as well as Grace Jones and Rosanna Arquette. Co-stars Nolte and Arquette were hyping New York Stories. “Coming here is just part of the job,” said Nick. Gee, looks like fun from here.

Valerie Harper was tray magnifique at L.A.’s Union Rescue Mission as she served Mother’s Day flapjacks to the homeless. The meal was organized by the charity group Love Is Feeding Everyone.

Reclusive Marlon Brando ventured out for dinner with son Christian at L.A.’s Trader Vic’s. After a nine-year screen absence, Brando will be back in September in the drama A Dry White Season.

Days of swine and poses: In London, Queen Elizabeth made nice with a pig at a British farm festival. The Queen comes to Kentucky on a private visit this week (May 26-30) with horse-set friends.

Monaco’s Prince Albert, with a spraymate identified only as Valerie, took a break from his duties as host of the Monte Carlo Music Awards in order to create a liquid string toupee for himself.

Merv Griffin, with sidekick Eva Gabor, opened “Merv’s Superstar Bonanza,” a monthly nightclub act cum game show (featuring cash prizes) at his Resorts International Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.