Star Tracks

Sammy Davis Jr. and his ex-wife, May Britt, threw a starry Beverly Hills wedding for their daughter, Tracey Davis, 25, an ad exec, and Columbia Pictures’ employee Guy Garner.

Heather Thomas of The Fall Guy and Catherine Bach of The Dukes of Hazzard kicked up their boot heels for American farmers at Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid II in Manor, Texas.

Following a Van Halen concert at the Forum in L.A., rocker Eddie Van Halen lost his head trying to avoid the adoring public, to the delight of his wife, Valerie Bertinelli.

Wearing rock’n’roll shades, Jack Nicholson got a personal briefing from Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at a preview performance in L.A. for the band’s new album, Revenge.

He doesn’t show up for just any cause, but George Harrison came out in London to sign the Anti-Apartheid Movement’s petition protesting discrimination in South Africa.